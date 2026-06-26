Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches two new routes to Chengdu

As the first airline to operate scheduled non-stop flights between Phú Quốc and Chengdu, SPA is also introducing launch offers, including up to 20 per cent off fares, complimentary tickets to the Sun World Hòn Thơm Cable Car, and exclusive privileges across the integrated Sun Group ecosystem.

Expanding access to Southwest China

The launch of the two Chengdu routes marks another milestone in Sun PhuQuoc Airways' expansion across China, one of Việt Nam's most important international source markets.

The Phú Quốc–Chengdu route will commence on July 16, 2026, operating three round trips per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights are scheduled to depart Phú Quốc International Airport at 16:25, arriving at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport at 21:05 (local time). The return flight departs Chengdu at 22:05 (local time) and lands in Phú Quốc at 00:50.

As the first scheduled non-stop service linking the two destinations, the new route cuts travel time to less than four hours, providing a faster and more convenient option for travellers in both directions.

From 12 August 2026, SPA will also launch services between HCM City and Chengdu, operating four round trips per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights will depart Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport at 16:35, arriving in Chengdu at 21:05 (local time). Return services depart Chengdu at 22:05 and arrive in HCM City at 01:00. The new route adds another full-service travel option between Việt Nam's largest commercial hub and Southwest China.

China has been identified as one of Sun PhuQuoc Airways' strategic international markets. Launching the two Chengdu routes simultaneously reinforces the airline's commitment to strengthening its presence in Việt Nam's largest inbound tourism market while enhancing connectivity between key tourism and economic centres in both countries.

Home to more than 21 million residents, Chengdu is the economic, commercial and transport hub of Southwest China and one of the country's fastest-growing outbound travel markets. The city is globally recognised as the home of the giant panda, while its renowned Sichuan cuisine, Sichuan Opera and rich cultural heritage continue to attract travellers from around the world.

One ticket, a world of Sun Group privileges

To celebrate the launch, SPA is offering up to 20 per cent off fares on both new routes for bookings made between June 26 and July 26, 2026. Travellers booking early on the Phú Quốc–Chengdu route can also enjoy promotional one-way fares from VND2,408,000 during the inaugural period.

Beyond discounted fares, passengers will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits across the Sun Group ecosystem. Travellers flying from Chengdu to Phú Quốc will receive complimentary tickets to the Sun World Hòn Thơm Cable Car, along with discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected accommodation, dining, spa and entertainment services across the island.

Every journey with SPA is integrated with Sun Signature, Sun Group's loyalty programme. In partnership with NCB and Visa, members earn reward points from every flight and redeem them at more than 1,600 touchpoints across the ecosystem, including air tickets, hotel stays, theme parks and everyday lifestyle services, all through a single membership card with global payment capabilities.

'Resort in the Sky': A five-star journey from the ground up

At Sun PhuQuoc Airways, the travel experience begins long before take-off. In Phú Quốc, passengers can complete check-in at participating Sun Group hotels before relaxing at the Sun Executive Lounge, where they can enjoy premium refreshments, including Vietnamese and European cuisine, Eric Kayser pastries, TWG teas and speciality coffee.

In HCM City, Chengdu and other departure points, passengers have access to a network of international-standard partner lounges.

The experience continues on board with SPA's signature 'Resort in the Sky' concept. Passengers enjoy cabins featuring the airline's signature La Festa fragrance, comfortable leather seats, wireless in-flight entertainment and freshly prepared hot meals. From handcrafted Eric Kayser bakery selections to route-specific menus, every detail has been designed to deliver a refined and consistent experience across all cabin classes.

Looking ahead, SPA plans to further expand its China network with future services to major cities including Beijing and Shanghai. Strengthening connectivity with one of the world's largest outbound tourism markets is a key part of the airline's "Rise to the World" strategy for 2026–2027 and lays the groundwork for the next phase of its growth with the introduction of Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft.