Hùng Nhơn signs strategic agreements in Europe, expanding ties with global agribusiness leaders

HCM CITY — As part of its investment and trade promotion mission in Europe, Hùng Nhơn Group participated in a series of business networking, working, and partnership activities across Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

The mission focused on international co-operation, green transformation, high-tech agriculture, and the development of sustainable agricultural value chains.

Strengthening co-operation with Bel Gà, Hùng Nhơn’s strategic partner

In Belgium, the Tây Ninh Provincial Delegation, led by Nguyễn Văn Quyết, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Tây Ninh Provincial Party Committee, together with representatives from the provincial People’s Council, People’s Committee, Government agencies, and the local business community, met with Bel Gà, Hùng Nhơn Group’s strategic partner in the supply of high-quality poultry genetics.

During their visit, the delegation also paid a courtesy call on H.E. Nguyễn Văn Thảo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Việt Nam to the Kingdom of Belgium, concurrently accredited to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and head of the Vietnamese Mission to the European Union (EU).

Hùng Nhơn and De Heus partner on green transformation towards net zero 2050

In the Netherlands, on June 23, the Tây Ninh Department of Finance and the Dutch Business Association Vietnam (DBAV) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote investment, trade, and agricultural development between Tây Ninh Province and the Dutch business community. The delegation also paid a courtesy visit to H.E. Ngô Hướng Nam, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Việt Nam to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

On the same day, Hùng Nhơn Group and De Heus signed a Green Transformation MOU for the 2026–2036 period, aligning their joint development strategy with the goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050.

Under the agreement, the two parties will gradually transition to clean energy sources, including solar power and compressed natural gas (CNG), with the objective of completely phasing out fossil fuels by 2036. The partnership also includes initiatives to recycle wastewater, livestock waste, and agricultural by-products; expand green landscapes; conduct greenhouse gas inventories; and pursue internationally recognized certifications, including ISO 50001, ISO 14001, and ISO 14068-1:2023.

This co-operation programme forms an integral part of the long-term development strategy of the Hùng Nhơn - De Heus integrated value chain. By 2036, the partnership aims to reach an annual production capacity of 200 million day-old chicks, 25 million export-oriented broilers, and 10,000 great-grandparent breeding pigs, generating an estimated annual revenue of approximately US$2 billion.

Hùng Nhơn and Big Dutchman establish strategic partnership

In Germany, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to H.E. Nguyễn Đắc Thành, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Việt Nam to the Federal Republic of Germany.

On June 25, Hùng Nhơn Group and Big Dutchman AG signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a strategic partnership to support the development of large-scale livestock projects in Việt Nam.

Under the agreement, Big Dutchman will provide advanced equipment, technology solutions, environmental management systems, and technical expertise.

During the 2026–2036 period, the two parties plan to develop projects in Tây Ninh Province with a total investment value of approximately 100 million euros (VNĐ3.015 trillion). The projects will include a layer farm complex with a capacity of 3 million birds, a pullet operation with a capacity of 1 million birds, and broiler production facilities capable of supplying 25 million birds annually in compliance with international standards.

Beside delivering technological solutions, Big Dutchman and Hùng Nhơn will co-develop and pilot new products, while establishing a robust quality control and monitoring system to optimise operational efficiency. The signing ceremony coincided with the 20th anniversary of their partnership, laying a solid foundation for expanding collaboration throughout the 2026–2036 period.

Elevating the presence of Vietnamese agribusiness on the global stage

The agreements reached during this European mission reflect the confidence that international partners place in Hùng Nhơn Group’s capabilities and vision. They also contribute to the continued development of a multinational high-tech agricultural ecosystem in Việt Nam.

Within this integrated value chain, De Heus (the Netherlands) provides animal nutrition solutions; Bel Gà (Belgium) supplies high-quality poultry genetics; Big Dutchman (Germany) delivers livestock technology, equipment, and farming solutions; Olmix (France) contributes biological and sustainable farming solutions; while Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany) supports animal health, disease prevention, and biosecurity enhancement. Hùng Nhơn serves as the central investor and operator of the high-tech farming ecosystem.

Through long-term partnerships with Europe’s leading agribusiness corporations, Hùng Nhơn continues to reinforce its position as a trusted strategic partner, advancing green agriculture, circular economy principles, and the shared ambition of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050.