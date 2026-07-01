From Southern Sài Gòn to the Northeast gateway of Hà Nội: the continuation of an urban development philosophy

HÀ NỘI — In late May 2026, Hồng Hạc City officially introduced Zone F1-2 within the Hong Phat subdivision of the megacity. Over the past weekend, the developer hosted an Exclusive Private Sales event, offering a limited number of units. A representative of the developer stated that this was a deliberate regulation rather than an unintentional scarcity. By maintaining minimal supply and conducting sales through limited-scale gatherings, each client receives in-depth consultation before making a decision that requires long-term consideration. At the same time, this strategy shields the market from disruptions driven by short-term speculative sentiment.

While only a month apart, these two events reflect a journey spanning more than three decades by two urban co-developers: Phú Mỹ Hưng and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam. For the first time, the development journey of an urban model that once reshaped the landscape of Southern Saigon is being extended to a new land—and the sales approach chosen for Hồng Hạc City is an integral part of that very journey.

From the zone F1-2 event to the story of a changing land

The launch of Zone F1-2 continues the development roadmap of the Hồng Phát subdivision—one of the project's three main subdivisions alongside Hong Thinh and Hong Phuc. What is remarkable is not the volume of products introduced, but rather the developer's approach to urban development.

In parallel with residential construction, various infrastructure and utility projects are being deployed simultaneously. The 17.8-hectare central park is gradually taking shape. Schools, healthcare facilities, and community spaces have been integrated into the development plan since the initial phases.

Right at the heart of the urban area, a 6.2-hectare experiential complex is under construction, featuring a nearly 2-hectare landscape lake, as well as picnic, camping, sightseeing, and experiential spaces tailored for future residents.

This model was previously implemented with great success in HCM City. Phú Mỹ Hưng representatives have repeatedly emphasised concepts such as "synchronised master planning," "sustainable development," "infrastructure first," and "resident-centric focus." These core principles have steered the company's development journey over the past three decades.

After 33 years, what Phú Mỹ Hưng brings to the North is more than just a project

"What constitutes the value of Phú Mỹ Hưng?"

The answer likely does not lie in the physical buildings or the roads constructed in the southern area of HCM City, as material structures inevitably age over time. What sets Phú Mỹ Hưng apart is its persistent adherence to an enduring urban development philosophy for over 33 years.

This entails strictly respecting the approved master plan, advancing synchronised infrastructure alongside utility facilities, creating a livable environment before considering real estate value, and, above all, placing the long-term interests of the resident community at the core of every development decision. Thanks to this approach, transitioning from an underdeveloped area in the southern part of the city, Phú Mỹ Hưng has progressively evolved into one of Viet Nam's exemplary urban townships.

More importantly, it has not merely established residential clusters but has fostered a stable community accompanied by a comprehensive ecosystem of education, healthcare, commerce, culture, and services.

This explains why, as it enters a new phase of growth, what Phú Mỹ Hưng seeks to bring to other localities is not merely project construction experience, but a time-tested development philosophy.

"What underpins Phú Mỹ Hưng’s success today is our steadfast commitment to sustainable urban development principles based on several key factors: strict adherence to the approved master plan; absolute compliance with the law; development of synchronized infrastructure alongside utility amenities; sustainable design and construction; comprehensive security and services; client-centric focus; and the creation of an 'All-in-one' city. This methodology may demand more time, but it is how we forge long-term value for our clients and the resident community. We continue to pursue this very spirit with Hồng Hạc City."

Bùi Duy Toàn, Sales and Marketing Director of Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Co., Ltd., affirmed the above at the Zone F1-2 launch event. Consequently, Hồng Hạc City is regarded as the initial milestone in this continuing journey.

The Ambition to Forge a New Landmark for the Capital Region

The greater appeal of selecting Bắc Ninh lies in the growth potential of the entire northeastern gateway of Hanoi—a region currently converging multiple new growth drivers, ranging from transport infrastructure and high-tech industrial hubs to waves of inbound population and high-quality labour migration.

Hồng Hạc City is not envisioned as a mere residential area. Instead, the project is being developed under the models of an eco-city and a knowledge township, aiming to cultivate a new resident community fully equipped with functions for living, learning, working, healthcare, and entertainment.

Accompanying Phú Mỹ Hưng on this journey is Nomura Real Estate Vietnam, a subsidiary of one of Japan's oldest real estate development conglomerates. Both share a common perspective: avoiding the verbatim replication of successful models from one location to another.

A Nomura representative asserted that the paramount factor is to comprehend the needs of local residents and the region's development context, thereby tailoring international expertise to generate values that resonate with the community.

This marks the convergence between Nomura and Phú Mỹ Hưng: one bringing international urban development expertise, and the other contributing extensive experience in community building within Viet Nam. Standing between these two enterprises is Hồng Hạc City—a development widely anticipated to become a new landmark of the Capital Region in the future.

The township is being executed across scientific and rational phases. Each new phase does not merely introduce new products but also presents an opportunity to integrate the latest contemporary trends in technology, design, and amenities. This ensures that buyers at Hồng Hạc City not only acquire current value but also inherit the right to benefit from new value that is continuously cultivated over time.

Hồng Hạc City is developed across a land fund of 197.76 hectares, master-planned with a comprehensive technical infrastructure system, green parks, multi-story parking lots, and essential public service facilities for healthcare, education, sports, and culture. The building density across the entire township stands at a mere 27.9 per cent, with a projected urban population of over 27,000 residents.

The township is comprised of three residential subdivisions with a total of more than 2,800 units, including semi-detached villas, shophouses, and townhouses. The three subdivisions are named Hồng Phát (F), Hồng Thịnh (G), and Hồng Phúc (H), respectively, symbolising the aspiration toward a civilised, constantly evolving township that enhances prosperity and happiness for its residents. The Hồng Phát subdivision is the first to be prioritised for development, with Zone F1-1 launched in June 2025 (scheduled for handover in late 2026) and Zone F1-2, featuring a total of 397 units, having recently opened its initial sales phase on June 27.