Fusion gives away 2,222 room nights to loyalty programme members

HCM CITY — Luxury wellness brand Fusion is celebrating the second anniversary of its Fusionlife loyalty programme by giving away 2,222 complimentary room nights across its hotels and resorts in Việt Nam and Thailand.

From July 1 to 15, new Fusionlife members who book a 3-night stay will receive the third night complimentary at participating properties. This programme is valid for stays through Dec 31.

Fusionlife members can enjoy curated wellness activities, Fusion’s signature “breakfast anywhere, anytime” service, and a range of exclusive benefits, including up to 25 per cent off dining and spa treatments, stay credits, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, guaranteed late check-out until 2pm, and room upgrades subject to availability.

“We are witnessing a shift in the industry. Guests are actively seeking out a more personal approach and becoming more loyal to brands that focus on tailored experiences. The best loyalty programmes are not just about rewarding guests but also about creating meaningful connections. This is what makes Fusion different and why Fusionlife has become a success,” said David Roberts, chief operating officer at Fusion Hotel Group.

Launched in June 2024, Fusionlife has secured a footprint of more than 25,000 members globally, with the top five nationalities being Vietnamese, South Korean, Chinese, Australian and American.

More details and Fusionlife sign-up are available at: https://fusionhotelgroup.com/fusionlife/.

The opening of Grand Royal Riverside Hue - Fusion Collection, LÈGACY Hanoi - A Fusion Original, and Ixora Grand Ho Tram - Fusion Collection in 2026 marks another important step in Fusion’s growth. The expanded portfolio reinforces the brand’s presence in Việt Nam’s most sought-after destinations and also increases choice and flexibility for Fusionlife members, further enhancing the programme’s overall value proposition.

Participating properties include Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang, Fusion Resort Cam Ranh, The Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon, Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion in Hue, LÈGACY Ha Noi – A Fusion Original, Grand Royal Riverside Hue – Fusion Collection, Fusion Original Saigon Centre, Fusion Suites Saigon, Fusion Suites Vung Tau, HIIVE by Fusion Binh Duong, HIIVE by Fusion Binh Duong New City, and Glow hotels and resorts in Thailand.

Fusion is a leader of wellness-inspired hospitality brands in Việt Nam, managing 19 properties in the country and Thailand and expanding to open new hotels and resorts in the region.