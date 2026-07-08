Summer Show 2026 highlights young creatives’ perspectives on society and culture

Stepping into the real world

Inspired by the concept of “INTERFORM”, a convergence of diverse perspectives and creative expression, this year’s exhibition brings together stories shaped by SoCCI students’ first-hand experiences of the world around them.

Rather than selecting purely theoretical topics, students explored overlooked aspects of everyday life, examining social issues, family relationships and real-world business challenges through practical creative projects.

With LIFE. DEATH. AND TAXES., final-year student Nguyễn Phan Quang Hiếu independently researched, designed and constructed a mixed-media installation exploring Vietnamese ancestor worship. Combining contemporary visual art with traditional elements, the project presents spiritual culture through a contemporary lens. The immersive installation serves as a bridge between generations, offering audiences a deeper understanding of cultural continuity.

Meanwhile, the publication project What We Don’t Say explores unspoken aspects of family communication, where emotions are often expressed through actions rather than words. Rather than focusing on generational conflict, the project presents multiple perspectives to encourage understanding between parents and children.

Reflecting on the research process, Nguyễn Phương Tuệ Anh said the project changed her perspective, helping her understand that behind words that may sometimes sound harsh lies parental care and unconditional love.

The students’ interest in dialogue extends beyond family dynamics to broader social issues.

For Nghề là Nghệ (Craft Is Art), the student team Viết Hoa Agency spent time travelling across the city, engaging with individuals in everyday professions, including sanitation workers, traditional wood seal craftsmen and ride-hailing drivers.

These seemingly simple conversations formed the basis of a collection of works, including a short documentary, an exhibition and a website documenting their everyday stories.

“Initially, we only intended to produce a film project, but after engaging more deeply with these individuals and listening to stories that are rarely told, we realised we wanted to do more,” said Vũ Kim Châu Giang, a representative of the Viết Hoa team. “We combined immersive storytelling with documentary filmmaking to bring audiences closer to these overlooked aspects of everyday life.”

Growing through experience, understanding through exploration

The curiosity, confidence and empathy reflected in these projects are aligned with BUV’s educational philosophy, which has contributed to its recognition in the QS World University Rankings for Art and Design.

For Dr Paul Moody - Head of SoCCI, meaningful learning takes place when students are encouraged to engage with the world beyond the classroom.

“Creative industries practitioners have always used the latest technologies to bring their visions to life, and that is exactly what we do here at SoCCI,” Dr Moody said. “More importantly, we develop the creative mindset and critical thinking that technology cannot replace, equipping graduates for success in the creative industries. We encourage students to develop their initial ideas and refine them to the highest possible standard. In their professional careers, it is this analysis and refinement that creates value and impact.”

The exhibition also highlights students’ willingness to address complex topics. The integrated communications campaign This Meal Is On Us and the short film Love Me, Love Me Knot are notable examples.

Through accessible language and visual storytelling, the campaign presents sensitive topics in a more open and engaging way, particularly for younger audiences.

Meanwhile, Love Me, Love Me Knot, a graduation film by Nguyễn Thúy Hằng explores perspectives on love and ambition across generations through cinematic storytelling. From script development to post-production, the project follows a professional filmmaking workflow.

These works represent only part of the broader showcase at this year’s exhibition. Summer Show 2026 brings together dozens of industry-focused projects across communications, design, film production and other creative disciplines.

More broadly, the exhibition reflects growing awareness among young people of overlooked stories and experiences, from unspoken family conversations to the lives of sanitation workers who keep the city clean at night, as well as cultural values that are gradually fading among younger generations.

Through exploration and connection, the students behind the exhibition demonstrate how creative practice can reshape the way people understand and engage with the world.

British University Vietnam (BUV) is Việt Nam’s first QS 5-star university and the first in Việt Nam and ASEAN accredited by QAA, the UK’s higher education quality assurance agency. Its programmes combine theory and practice, aligning with industry trends to support graduate employability and further study./.

Explore the School of Communications & Creative Industries of BUV at: https://www.buv.edu.vn/school-of-communications-creative-industries/