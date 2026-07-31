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Đồng Nai faces race for talent with new airport, industrial parks

July 31, 2026 - 11:15
Đồng Nai City warned it faces mounting pressure to attract skilled workers as the Long Thành airport project advances, with officials urging policy fixes and expanded training to close a widening skills gap.
Deputy Home Affairs Minister Nguyễn Mạnh Khương (centre) at a working session with Đồng Nai City's leaders. — Photo dantri.com.vn

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai faces mounting pressure to attract skilled workers as Long Thành International Airport nears operation, city leaders said.

Deputy Home Affairs Minister Nguyễn Mạnh Khương led a working session on Thursday with the management board of the city’s industrial parks and economic zones to review recruitment, labour use and oversight.

He said Việt Nam’s labour market has improved but remains challenged by a mismatch between skills supply and employer demand, even as overall labour supply exceeds demand nationwide.

“The core issue is not a shortage of workers, but a mismatch in skills, qualifications, occupations and locations,” Khương said, calling for higher-quality training and a more modern, flexible labour market.

He said Đồng Nai’s labour needs will continue to rise alongside expanding industrial parks and major projects, notably Long Thành airport.

The city has 44 operating industrial parks employing more than 700,000 workers, including about 11,000 foreigners, said Nguyễn Thị Hoàng, vice chairwoman of the Đồng Nai People’s Committee.

She said the market is stable and workplace safety standards are improving, but demand for high-quality technical labour is growing.

A report from Management Board of Đồng Nai’s industrial parks and economic zones said most first-half hiring targets were met, yet many firms still struggle to recruit technicians, skilled workers, engineers and specialists for high-tech sectors. Labour mobility between localities and competition from neighbouring localities are intensifying shortages at some companies.

Hoàng urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to help refine labour market policy and improve data-sharing to strengthen recruitment. She also called for more training to build a high-quality workforce.

Concluding the meeting, deputy minister Khương said current staffing strains are temporary as multiple major projects roll out nationwide, especially in fast-growing areas like Đồng Nai.

He directed the Department of Employment and related units to coordinate with the city to improve job matching and meet local labour demand. — VNS

skilled workers labour Long Thành airport Đồng Nai

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