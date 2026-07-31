Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Brain-dead donor’s kidney rescues young patient

July 31, 2026 - 09:28
Children’s Hospital 2 in HCM City has successfully transplanted a kidney from a brain-dead donor in Quảng Ninh Province to a seven-year-old boy with congenital kidney failure

 

Doctors at Children’s Hospital 2 in HCM City perform a kidney transplant for a pediatric patient. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Children’s Hospital 2 in HCM City has successfully transplanted a kidney from a brain-dead donor in Quảng Ninh Province to a seven-year-old boy with congenital kidney failure, the hospital announced on Thursday.

The child, identified as C.B., developed kidney failure at 45 days old and has been on dialysis since 2.5 months of age. 

Associate Professor Phạm Ngọc Thạch, the hospital’s deputy director, said the hospital received notice on July 25 from the National Organ Transplant Coordination Center about a 19-year-old male declared brain dead after a traffic accident in Quảng Ninh Province. 

A Children’s Hospital 2 team travelled the same day to recover organs. The procurement surgery began at 10pm on July 25, after legally confirming brain death.

In the early hours of July 26, the team transported the kidney on the first flight to HCM City, a journey of more than 1,700km. The transplant started at 12:30pm the same day following crossmatch results.

Associate Professor Huỳnh Thị Vũ Quỳnh, head of the hospital’s Nephrology and Endocrinology Department, said the boy has urine flowing backward into the kidneys and was born with underdeveloped kidneys. He is very underweight, has an enlarged heart, bone problems, and calcium buildup from a hormone imbalance, these make blood clots and narrowed blood vessels more likely during surgery.

The operation was described as particularly challenging given the patient’s age, low weight and multiple comorbidities.

The hospital said the case marks the first time its team independently handled the full process from organ acceptance and transport to patient preparation and transplantation.

Children’s Hospital 2 has performed more than 50 pediatric kidney transplants to date, including three from brain-dead donors, deputy director Thạch said, adding that the hospital deeply appreciated organ donation and hoped more children would receive transplants from brain-dead donors in the future. — VNS

 

kidney transplant brain-dead donor

see also

More on this story

Society

Keeping coastal tradition alive

At Hải Ninh Beach in Hà Tĩnh Province, fishermen continue the centuries-old tradition of net fishing. Working together to haul nets ashore, they not only secure fresh catches but also preserve a unique cultural identity that strengthens community bonds.
Society

Commemorative stamp issued to mark 300th birth anniversary of scholar Lê Quý Đôn

The special stamp issue aims to honour scholar Lê Quý Đôn's life, achievements and lasting contributions to Việt Nam's cultural, historical, educational and academic heritage, while promoting the nation's long-standing tradition of learning, respect for knowledge and aspirations for creativity and national development among both domestic and international audiences.
Society

Việt Nam performs its first penile transplant

Việt Nam has successfully performed its first penile transplant from a brain-dead donor. The ground-breaking procedure at Việt Đức University Hospital marks a major milestone in reconstructive transplantation and offers new hope for patients with complex penile injuries.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom