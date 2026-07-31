Exhibition honouring revolutionary soldiers opens in Đắk Lắk

ĐẮK LẮK — An exhibition portraying patriotic revolutionary soldiers who dedicated their lives to national liberation is opening at the Museum of Đắk Lắk Province.

The exhibition, titled Khát Vọng Tự Do (Desire for Freedom), is co-organised by the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Management Board of Hỏa Lò Prison Relic in Hà Nội to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026).

The showcase includes 200 photos and documents, reflecting three themes: Xiềng xích (Shackles), Tung Cánh Giữa Màn Đêm (Spreading Wings in the Darkness of Night), and Hành Trình Tiếp Nối (Continuous Journey).

The exhibits tell emotional stories of patriotism, sacrifice, and the desire for freedom of patriotic revolutionary soldiers who were captured and imprisoned in prisons across the country during wartime, including Hỏa Lò, Sơn La, Côn Đảo, Phú Quốc, and Buôn Ma Thuột.

They also reveal daily life-and-death struggles of soldiers and their journey to escape from the prisons to continue to participate in the revolutionary movements.

Đào Thị Huệ, deputy director of the Management Board of the Hỏa Lò Prison Relic, emphasised that throughout Việt Nam’s struggle for independence, the prison system from North to South was not only a place of confinement but also a harsh test of willpower, mettle, and faith of patriots. Cold stone walls, brutal lashes, or shackles could confine Vietnamese revolutionary soldiers’ bodies but could not imprison their minds.

She added that the exhibition expresses honour and pays tribute to revolutionary soldiers, helping to arouse national pride and educate the younger generation about the traditions of patriotism, revolution and gratitude.

The exhibition remains open at the Museum of Đắk Lắk Province in Buôn Ma Thuột Ward until August 31. — VNS