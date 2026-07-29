Exhibition marks 300th birth anniversary of scholar Lê Quý Đôn

HƯNG YÊN — An exhibition marking the 300th anniversary of the birth of Lê Quý Đôn (1726–1784), one of Việt Nam's greatest scholars and cultural luminaries, is taking place at the Lê Quý Đôn Memorial Site in Lê Quý Đôn Commune, Hưng Yên Province.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Hằng Nga, Director of the Việt Nam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts, said the exhibition was organised to introduce the life, career and enduring legacy of the cultural luminary.

Through photographs, documents, reproductions of woodblocks and stone inscriptions, ancient books, and other representative archival materials, the exhibition offers the public a valuable opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation of the scale, richness and significance of the vast body of knowledge that Lê Quý Đôn left to future generations.

The exhibition also highlights Lê Quý Đôn's political philosophy, moral values and profound sense of responsibility towards the nation.

"His views on good governance, public welfare, safeguarding national sovereignty, upholding national dignity, promoting cultural diplomacy and fostering scholarly exchange demonstrate that he was not merely a renowned scholar, but also a statesman deeply concerned with the country's practical challenges and the well-being of its people," she said.

The director noted that Lê Quý Đôn's philosophy of promoting practical learning and its application, as well as his belief in recognising and nurturing talent, remains highly relevant today as the country enters a new era of development.

"His legacy reminds us that a nation seeking self-reliance, resilience and sustainable development must place education at its core, knowledge at its foundation, and innovation at the heart of its progress," she said.

Nga added that the exhibition offers an opportunity for the public, particularly younger generations, to gain a deeper understanding of the nation's history while inspiring them to pursue knowledge, cultivate critical thinking and contribute to building a strong and prosperous Việt Nam.

The exhibition showcases nearly 200 photographs, documents, artefacts, reproductions of Hán Nôm manuscripts, woodblocks, stone inscriptions, ancient books, and other valuable scholarly materials collected from archives, museums, libraries, research institutions, the Lê Quý Đôn family, and related organisations.

Designed as a chronological journey, the exhibition combines traditional display methods with modern exhibition techniques, guiding visitors through Lê Quý Đôn's birthplace, life and career before exploring his intellectual legacy and the enduring value of his contributions to the nation.

According to Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Deputy Director of the Hưng Yên Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the exhibition not only showcases valuable historical heritage but also seeks to inspire national pride, uphold Việt Nam's long-standing tradition of learning, and foster a spirit of dedication among present and future generations.

"Three hundred years after his birth, Lê Quý Đôn's name, achievements, integrity and intellectual legacy remain an enduring part of the nation's heritage, continuing to illuminate Việt Nam's efforts to build and safeguard the country," he said.

In Việt Nam's history, Lê Quý Đôn (1726–1784) stands out as one of the nation's greatest scholars and cultural luminaries, often likened to a brilliant star in the country's intellectual firmament.

Born into a family with a long tradition of scholarship in a region renowned for producing generations of distinguished scholars, he displayed extraordinary intelligence from an early age and was widely regarded as a child prodigy.

Excelling in the imperial examinations by achieving the highest honours on three occasions, Lê Quý Đôn went on to serve as an upright and incorruptible mandarin who consistently placed the public interest above personal gain. More importantly, he earned recognition as one of Việt Nam's greatest polymaths, renowned for the breadth and depth of his scholarship.

His intellectual legacy is vast, encompassing nearly every field of knowledge, from history, geography and literature to philosophy, politics and agriculture.

In recognition of his extraordinary contributions, which transcended his own era, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) adopted a resolution to commemorate the 300th anniversary of his birth and participate in the commemorative activities.

This international recognition affirms that Lê Quý Đôn's intellectual legacy, commitment to practical learning and enduring humanistic values extend far beyond Việt Nam, forming part of the shared heritage of humanity.

The Heritage of Cultural Luminary Lê Quý Đôn exhibition will run until August 3.— VNS