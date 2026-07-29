Moscow museum bridges Việt Nam-Russia cultural exchange

MOSCOW — Located in the heart of Moscow, the State Museum of Oriental Art is not only a repository of the artistic treasures of Asia but also a unique cultural space where the essence of Vietnamese culture is preserved and introduced to the Russian public.

Among its rich collections, the Vietnamese gallery stands out as a vivid testament to the country's history, culture and craftsmanship, helping promote Việt Nam's cultural identity to Russian and international visitors.

Established on October 30, 1918, the museum began building its Việt Nam collection in the early 1970s, when relations between Việt Nam and the former Soviet Union flourished. Since then, hundreds of artefacts representing different periods of Vietnamese history have been added through cultural exchanges, creating one of the most comprehensive collections of Vietnamese art in Russia.

The exhibition takes visitors on a journey from the 11th century to the present day. Highlights include rare Lý and Trần Dynasty ceramics featuring cobalt blue and natural mineral glazes, reflecting the sophistication of Việt Nam's traditional pottery.

Buddhist wooden sculptures from the 17th to 19th centuries, including statues of the Infant Buddha, the Reclining Buddha and Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, showcase the country's rich spiritual life and masterful woodcarving traditions.

The collection also features household objects, ancestral worship items and furnishings from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, offering insights into everyday life in traditional Vietnamese families. A remarkable lacquer artwork depicting the Legend of Hoàn Kiếm Lake, collected in the late 1970s, is regarded as one of the museum's finest examples of Việt Nam's 20th-century lacquer art.

Museum Director General Alexander Sedov described Vietnamese lacquer paintings as "a vivid expression of the harmony between Eastern philosophy, natural beauty and Việt Nam's enduring cultural identity."

The museum has continued to expand its Việt Nam collection in recent years. It recently received three traditional water puppets depicting a fairy, a female farmer and a phoenix from Việt Nam's Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre, adding another distinctive cultural element to its exhibition.

The museum has received strong support from Vietnamese cultural institutions, leaders and people. During the Vietnam Culture Week in Russia in July 2025, Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, visited the museum to open a major exhibition of Vietnamese lacquer paintings.

She described the exhibition as "not only a cultural event, but also a bridge connecting the people of Việt Nam and Russia through art." She also presented the museum with the áo dài she wore during the Vietnamese leader's visit to Russia in May 2025, expressing hope that the museum's Việt Nam collection would continue to symbolise the enduring friendship between the two countries' people.

Speaking at the event, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said cultural exchange is the cornerstone of the Việt Nam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly as the two countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Through its growing collection, the State Museum of Oriental Art continues to strengthen mutual understanding and cultural ties, serving as an important bridge for Việt Nam-Russia cultural exchange in a new era. — VNA/VNS