Chefs showcase excellence on global stage

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese chefs have demonstrated that the country's cuisine is a vibrant expression of culture capable of winning acclaim far beyond its borders.

The Hà Nội Chefs Association Team made a strong impression at the fifth Global Culinary Challenge Malaysia (GCCM), winning 37 medals and nine gold trophies, reinforcing Việt Nam's growing standing in international gastronomy.

Held under the endorsement of Worldchefs, the competition attracted more than 1,000 professional chefs from around the world, who competed across 19 categories ranging from hot cooking and pastry arts to fruit and vegetable carving.

While medals and trophies reflected technical excellence, the competition also offered Vietnamese chefs a chance to introduce international judges and fellow competitors to the creativity, refinement and distinctive flavours that define the country's culinary traditions.

The Hà Nội delegation earned 14 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze medals, alongside nine gold trophies across both individual and team events.

Among the standout performers was chef Đỗ Thị Oanh, who received a gold medal and was named GCCM 2026's Most Outstanding Chef. Chef Phạm Xuân Tùng claimed gold and a trophy in fruit and vegetable carving, while Bùi Minh Tuấn secured gold in the Asian Noodle Delight category. Fellow chef Phạm Văn Đông won gold in the same event.

Additional trophies went to Lê Quang Đạt for vegetable carving and Nguyễn Hà Phương in the Pastry Pro Master Challenge, reflecting the team's versatility across culinary disciplines, from pastry and artistic presentation to traditional Asian cuisine.

The team's success extended to the group competitions. SE4 Team 1 captured five gold medals in the GCCM Global Café Catering Team Challenge, while SE4 Team 2 collected another five gold medals.

Meanwhile, Team A1 won four silver medals and emerged as champion of the GCCM Global United Cup Team Challenge Championship Black Box Final.

The delegation also earned recognition in categories including wedding cakes, birthday cakes, chocolate desserts, seafood, poultry dishes, Asian noodles and artistic food carving.

Technical mastery

For Nguyễn Tuấn Quyết, vice chairman of the Hà Nội Chefs Association and head of the delegation, the greatest achievement was not the medal tally itself.

"What makes me proud is the collective spirit of our team and our shared determination to bring Vietnamese cuisine to the world and proudly fly the Vietnamese flag at GCCM Malaysia 2026," he said.

Months of preparation lay behind every competition entry, he explained, with chefs refining recipes, practising techniques, selecting ingredients and perfecting presentation.

Perhaps even more importantly, team members consistently supported one another by sharing expertise, ingredients and encouragement throughout the competition.

"There was no rivalry within the team, only mutual support. That spirit helped us overcome pressure and achieve these results together," Quyết said.

Their success illustrates how today's culinary competitions reward technical mastery as well as teamwork, creativity and storytelling through food.

The achievements were not limited to the Hà Nội delegation. The Vietnam Pastry Alliance also delivered an outstanding performance, collecting four trophies, three gold medals, one silver medal and four bronze medals. Chef Thái Thịnh won the Best Birthday Cake Challenge, while chefs Đoàn Trường Sơn and Nguyễn Văn Ba received trophies in the Carving Arts category.

According to the organisers, more than 1,000 chefs from around the world competed in GCCM 2026 across 19 categories covering three main disciplines, with a total of 80 trophies awarded to the competition's outstanding performers.

The Hà Nội Chefs Association said participation in international competitions forms part of its long-term strategy to enhance chefs' professional skills while promoting Vietnamese culinary culture to the world.

As food tourism continues to grow, culinary excellence is playing an increasingly important role in enriching visitor experiences and strengthening destination branding. In line with Việt Nam's vision on developing culture and people to meet the nation's development requirements, achievements like these highlight the growing role of Vietnamese cuisine as a cultural asset that supports tourism, the creative industries and the country's international image. — VNS