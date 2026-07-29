Lâm Đồng displays Chăm culture in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — A collection of 30 artefacts and 100 photographs showcasing Chăm culture in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng is on display at the Đà Nẵng Museum of Chăm Sculpture.

The museum said the exhibition, Champa Culture Imprints in Lâm Đồng Province, introduces representative artefacts and traditional cultural images of the Chăm ethnic community living in the former south-central province of Bình Thuận, which is now part of Lâm Đồng Province.

According to the museum, the exhibition, one of the largest showcases of Chăm culture ever held in the central city, will run for one month and focuses on two main themes: the architectural and sculptural heritage of the Champa Kingdom, and the lifestyle and religious beliefs of the Chăm community.

It also aims to promote exchanges between the museum collections of Đà Nẵng City and Lâm Đồng Province.

The exhibition offers domestic and international visitors an opportunity to explore the history and presence of the Chăm community in central Việt Nam between the 4th and 13th centuries.

Nine architectural sites, including the Pô Sah Inư Towers complex and Pô Dam Tower, are featured through displays in the museum’s garden, along with ancient gold crowns belonging to a Chăm king and queen.

Lâm Đồng has recently gained a national treasure designation for the Bắc Bình Avalokitesvara Statue, dating from the 8th to 9th centuries, which is preserved at the provincial museum.

Lâm Đồng is now home to seven UNESCO heritage elements, namely the Space of Gong Culture in the Central Highlands, Đắk Nông UNESCO Global Geopark, the Art of Đờn Ca Tài Tử Music and Song, the Art of Pottery Making of the Chăm, the Woodblocks of the Nguyễn Dynasty, the Langbiang Biosphere Reserve, and Đà Lạt’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Music.

The Lâm Đồng Museum preserves 112,235 valuable artefacts, including three national treasures: the Đắk Sơn Lithophone, the Golden Linga, and the Bắc Bình Avalokitesvara Statue, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

According to the Đà Nẵng Museum of Chăm Sculpture, the exhibition of Chăm cultural artefacts will help promote the value of this heritage, which has been preserved by the central coastal provinces and the Central Highlands region of Việt Nam.

The Museum of Chăm Sculpture, built on the western bank of the Hàn River in late 1915 with significant contributions from Henri Parmentier, a prominent archaeologist from L' École Française d’Extrême-Orient (French School of Far-Eastern Studies), is regarded as one of Đà Nẵng City's most popular tourist attractions.

The exhibition will run until August 24. — VNS