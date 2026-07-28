Raising standards for outbound tours as overseas travel demand rises

HÀ NỘI — The surge in overseas travel among Vietnamese is placing new demands on travel companies in product design, service quality control, risk management and ensuring safe, seamless journeys.

According to the General Statistics Office of Việt Nam, 6.7 million Vietnamese travelled abroad in 2025, up 26.4 per cent year-on-year. The increase underscores sustained demand for international travel and reflects a shift towards more diverse destinations and experiences among Vietnamese tourists.

Asian destinations continue to dominate the outbound market thanks to proximity, cultural familiarity and favourable entry policies. Thailand and Singapore remain popular for short trips, while Japan, South Korea and Taiwan (China) attract visitors with seasonal scenery, distinctive culture, cuisine and immersive local experiences.

As demand grows, expectations are also rising.

Outbound tours are no longer limited to fixed itineraries and often involve destination consulting, visa and documentation support, service partner selection and contingency planning.

Many travel firms are adjusting strategies to prioritise experience quality. Operating in outbound travel since 1996, TransViet said it is focusing on refining its service chain and strengthening support for travellers throughout the journey.

A company representative said the market is shifting from price-based competition to competition based on organisational capability and service quality. Travellers are paying closer attention to itinerary design, service standards and how companies respond to disruptions.

Beyond tours

The outbound customer base is becoming more diverse. Multi-generational families tend to prefer well-paced itineraries and convenient services. Younger travellers look for local experiences, festivals and emerging destinations. Meanwhile, middle-aged and older customers often prioritise leisure, wellness or spiritual travel.

This trend requires travel firms to tailor products to specific customer segments rather than rely on standardised packages. A quality tour needs to balance sightseeing, rest, cultural engagement and safety.

At the same time, green tourism, sustainable travel and community-based activities are gaining traction. For many travellers, the value of a trip lies not only in visiting destinations but also in engaging with local culture, respecting the environment and travelling responsibly.

According to TransViet, developing outbound products is not simply about expanding routes. It also requires close control of service quality across the entire value chain. From consultation and documentation to bookings, tour operations and post-trip care, each stage has a direct impact on the overall experience.

Operational strength

Risk management remains a key concern for international travel. Overseas trips can be affected by flight changes, weather conditions, entry policy adjustments, service overload or health-related issues.

To minimise disruption, travel companies need experienced operations teams, reliable partners at destinations and clear, effective customer support processes.

At the same time, expectations for accountability are increasing. Ensuring compliance with regulations, maintaining safety and civility, and strengthening customer management before, during and after trips are becoming essential requirements for outbound travel businesses.

A TransViet representative said travel firms should act as companions rather than simply service providers, supporting customers from preparation through the journey and responding promptly when issues arise. This approach helps build trust and supports more sustainable market development.

Vietnamese image

Improving the quality of outbound tours not only meets rising customer expectations but also contributes to shaping a positive image of Vietnamese travellers abroad.

Well-organised trips help travellers better understand local cultures, comply with regulations and enjoy more meaningful experiences. At the same time, professionalism among Vietnamese travel companies strengthens credibility with international partners.

As overseas travel continues to expand, the outbound market will not be measured solely by traveller numbers or the scale of tour offerings. Service quality, transparency, customer responsibility and operational capacity will be key to long-term, sustainable growth.

For travel firms, this presents both an opportunity to demonstrate capability and a driver for innovation. Raising outbound standards is therefore not only a business requirement but also a necessary step for Việt Nam’s tourism industry to develop more professionally and integrate more deeply into the global market. — VNS