Food – a pivotal element as Vietnamese travellers choose destinations

HCM CITY — Food has emerged as a pivotal element for Vietnamese travellers when choosing their next travel destination.

Agoda, the digital travel platform, has disclosed the most sought-after destinations among Vietnamese travellers and the delectable local cuisines awaiting exploration upon arrival. The platform found that 35 per cent of Vietnamese travellers consider food a crucial motivation for their journeys.

The top five most-searched domestic destinations for stays between July 1 and August 31, 2026, from searches conducted between April 1 and June 30, 2026, are all coastal cities. This trend indicates a strong inclination among Vietnamese travellers towards coastal getaways as they unwind during the final days of summer.

Besides the allure of sandy beaches and waterfront attractions, each destination boasts unique local gastronomic delights that can enhance the travel experience.

At the forefront of domestic searches, Đà Nẵng enchants with delicacies such as mì Quảng and bún cá (fish rice vermicelli) complemented by an array of seafood restaurants along the coast. The city's compact centre allows visitors to seamlessly combine sightseeing, beach activities and culinary explorations into their itinerary.

Named the second most-searched destination, Nha Trang is celebrated for culinary treasures like bún sứa (rice vermicelli with jellyfish), nem nướng Ninh Hoà (grilled pork paste), and bánh uớt (steamed rice crepes). These local favourites harmoniously blend with the city's laid-back seaside ambiance, making them a perfect fit for a beach-centred vacation.

Completing the domestic top five rankings, Vũng Tàu, Phan Thiết and Hạ Long showcase their distinctive coastal specialties.

Vũng Tàu is renowned for delicacies like lẩu cá đuối (stingray hotpot), while Phan Thiết entices with local treats such as gỏi cá mai (mai fish salad) and coconut ice cream. In Hạ Long, tourists can savour the regional highlight - Quảng Ninh's signature dish, chả mực (fried squid nugget).

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, the country director of Agoda Vietnam, remarked, “Food has organically become an integral part of how Vietnamese travellers explore a destination.

"Whether they seek out a nearby local eatery or take time to venture into markets or dining districts, each dish presents a unique insight into the place they are visiting. The most-searched destinations for this summer offer abundant opportunities for travellers to incorporate local flavours into their journey.”

Among the international destinations, major Asian cities such as Bangkok, Seoul, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur ranked highest in popularity.

These cities are renowned for their vibrant and diverse culinary cultures, underscoring that Vietnamese travellers are attracted to urban escapes where dining experiences play a central role.

From street food stalls and traditional markets to food centres and local restaurants, each city delivers an extensive array of flavours to discover alongside its cultural sights. — VNS