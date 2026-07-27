Huế City named among Asia's top destinations for traditional cuisine

HUẾ — The central city of Huế has been recognised by online travel platform Agoda as one of Asia's most distinctive destinations for traditional cuisine, with its royal culinary heritage continuing to attract travellers seeking authentic cultural experiences.

According to Agoda, food is one of the strongest motivations for travellers exploring new destinations. By highlighting Asia's culinary "hidden gems", the platform aims to connect visitors with places where local dishes reflect history, cultural heritage and the creativity of local communities.

Huế stood out for its imperial cuisine, a culinary tradition rooted in the city's history as the capital of the Nguyễn Dynasty. Renowned for its refined flavours, meticulous preparation and artistic presentation, Huế's cuisine reflects centuries of royal and cultural traditions.

Signature dishes such as Bún bò Huế (Huế spicy beef noodle soup), Bánh bèo (steamed rice cakes), Bánh khoái (Huế-style crispy pancake) and Bánh bột lọc (tapioca dumplings) embody the unique identity of the former imperial capital while showcasing the richness of Việt Nam's culinary heritage.

Huế's inclusion on Agoda's list further highlights the growing international appeal of Vietnamese cuisine and reflects an increasing trend of travellers choosing Việt Nam not only for its landscapes and cultural heritage, but also for its authentic local food experiences.

This is not the first international recognition for Huế's gastronomy. In 2023, global food guide TasteAtlas ranked the city 28th among the world's 100 Best Food Cities, recognising the richness and diversity of its local cuisine.

Huế is home to more than 1,700 of the roughly 3,000 Vietnamese dishes documented in the Nguyễn Dynasty's royal records. Its culinary heritage spans three main traditions: folk cuisine, imperial cuisine and vegetarian cuisine.

Known for emphasising quality over quantity, Huế cuisine is distinguished by sophisticated cooking techniques, elegant presentation and a refined dining culture that transforms every meal into an artistic experience.

Food has become one of the strongest draws for visitors to Huế, with many travellers choosing the city specifically to explore its culinary traditions. Beyond royal banquets and vegetarian feasts, visitors can enjoy local favourites such as Cơm hến (clam rice), a wide variety of traditional Huế cakes and sweet soups prepared by local residents, offering an authentic taste of the city's culinary heritage.

From elaborate royal delicacies once served to Nguyễn emperors to humble home-style dishes, Huế's cuisine reflects the craftsmanship, creativity and attention to detail that have defined the city's food culture for generations. With more than 1,000 recipes still preserved in the Huế style, including imperial dishes, the city remains one of Việt Nam's richest culinary destinations. — VNA/VNS