Hà Nội eyes night-time entertainment zones to boost GRDP by 5%

HÀ NỘI Hà Nội is preparing to keep parts of the capital awake beyond midnight – and in some places, around the clock – as it seeks to turn the night-time economy into a major growth engine contributing about 5 per cent of the city’s GRDP by 2030.

The Hà Nội authorities have worked out a plan, designating zones that could host karaoke parlours, nightclubs, bars, pubs, clubs and electronic gaming facilities well past midnight or even 24/24 but still subject to strict security, public order and urban management requirements.

The capital will develop specialised night-time hubs, with the wards of Hoàn Kiếm, Cửa Nam, Ba Đình, Sơn Tây and Sóc Sơn focusing on culture and heritage, while Tây Hồ, the West of West Lake, Mỹ Đình and Đông Anh will target modern entertainment. Suburban destinations including Bát Tràng, Ba Vì and Hương Sơn will offer cultural and leisure experiences.

Hà Nội also plans signature night-time routes showcasing its heritage, cuisine and urban culture, including tours of the four Sacred Temples in the former royal city of Thăng Long and popular food streets such as Tống Duy Tân and Tạ Hiện.

Transport and infrastructure will be upgraded to support the push. Metro operating hours could be extended on weekends and public holidays, while state-subsidised buses will connect major night-time entertainment areas.

Creative night hubs are planned for the Đồng Xuân–Bắc Qua area, the cultural industries centre of Cửa Nam Ward and the Gia Lâm Train Factory creative complex. The city is also exploring e-sports venues and night sports complexes featuring billiards, indoor golf, pickleball, tennis and running.

Other plans include an annual international night marathon, the technology-powered Memories of Thăng Long cultural series and a Hà Nội night music and arts festival.

Artistic lighting around West Lake, Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the Red River will be expanded, while a digital night-economy map will help users find venues, events and transport services.

Hà Nội said its existing pedestrian streets, food hubs, night tours and cultural performances have yet to reach their full potential, with the city now aiming to build a more connected and competitive night-time ecosystem. — VNA/VNS