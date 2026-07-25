Đà Nẵng introduces mountain peak tea tour, target luxury visitors

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng has officially launched its unique tea tour in which tourists will be served their drinks while sitting on the peak of Bàn Cờ Mountain in the Sơn Trà Peninsula.

It has introduced a new product that prioritises quality and guest experience over quantity, specifically targeting the luxury segment.

The tour is developed by the Management Board of Sơn Trà Peninsula and Đà Nẵng Tourist Beaches, alongside city officials, inspired by American billionaire Bill Gates's visit in 2024.

The initiative also marks the Enjoy Đà Nẵng Festival 2026. Designed to protect the peninsula’s delicate environment and ecosystem, the tour highlights indigenous cultural heritage while showcasing the area's natural beauty.

Nguyễn Đức Vũ, head of the management board, said that the tours would run twice daily, in the morning and late afternoon, outside standard visiting hours for Bàn Cờ Peak.

"Tourists will enjoy their opportunities to admire the sunrise and sunset, the most beautiful moments of the day in a tranquil, peaceful and beautiful natural panorama which is really suitable for tea drinking," Vũ said at the launching ceremony on July 25.

Artisans will conduct proper tea drinking protocol: preparing the pot, pouring and serving, holding and sipping; and stirring and extras.

At the same time, they will talk about Vietnamese tea and tea culture. Meanwhile tourists taste cups of tea in the middle of nature, listen to tea stories and understand the value of stillness.

Vũ said as the organisers focus on quality and values that tourists would benefit, there would be only six slots per tour.

He believes this unique new tour will significantly enrich Đà Nẵng’s tourism offerings.

By showcasing Việt Nam’s tea culture against the stunning backdrop of the Sơn Trà Peninsula, the initiative advances high-quality, eco-friendly tourism while targeting the luxury market.

Bàn Cờ Peak lies 700m above sea level. It is the highest place in the Sơn Trà Peninsula and is considered the roof of Đà Nẵng.

Gates and his girlfriend visited the peak and enjoyed afternoon tea served by Hanoian artisan Hoàng Anh Sướng in March, 2024.

After his visit, many local residents and tourists tried to reach the peak for check-in to find out the special features of the place that lured Gates' attention. — VNS