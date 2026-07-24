Enjoy Danang Festival 2026 kicks off

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Enjoy Danang Festival 2026 officially opened at East Sea Park on July 23, kicking off a series of cultural, sports, tourism and entertainment activities running from July 22-26 at beaches and tourist attractions across the central city.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi said Đà Nẵng's tourism sector has continued to thrive in 2026, with numerous events and festivals held throughout the year, reinforcing the city's position as a leading destination for tourism, festivals and events in the region.

Held annually, the festival has become a signature summer tourism product, offering diverse experiences and promoting the image of a dynamic and creative coastal city rich in distinctive cultural values.

Under the theme "Đà Nẵng – Touch the original", this year's festival invites residents and visitors to reconnect with the city's authentic natural beauty, culture and people.

Highlights include a rural market-themed culinary space at East Sea Park showcasing Quảng region cuisine, a beachfront art route, a light kite night featuring around 500 illuminated kites, and a seaside light party combining visual arts, music and local cuisine.

Visitors can also experience the early-morning fish market with local fishermen at Mân Thái beach, meditation at Linh Ứng Pagoda, and sunrise yoga, as well as join tours of Sơn Trà Peninsula and enjoy nightly art performances and beachfront EDM entertainment.

The festival also features a digital discovery journey, along with a range of beach sports, including the Đà Nẵng Beach Football Tournament, Sơn Trà SUP Race and a barefoot beach run.

It will conclude on July 26 at East Sea Park with a programme highlighting memorable moments from the five-day event. — VNA/VNS