Việt Nam continues to be a top choice for South Korean tourists

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is set to maintain its position as a top choice for tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK), behind only Japan as a destination for South Korean visitors.

The latest data from the Korea Tourism Organisation reveals that about 2.34 million RoK citizens left the country for tourism purposes in May.

Japan continued to be the number one choice with around 951,000 South Korean visitors, accounting for 40.6 per cent of the total number of RoK tourists.

Việt Nam ranked second with about 278,000 visitors, nearly three times higher than the US with about 100,000 tourists and far exceeding other popular destinations, such as Taiwan (China) with 79,000, Thailand with 64,000, the Philippines with 61,000 and Hong Kong (China) with 59,000.

This second place ranking shows the attractiveness of Vietnamese destinations for South Korean tourists.

For several years, the RoK has consistently appeared among the most important foreign tourist markets for Việt Nam. Meanwhile, Việt Nam has also become a popular destination for South Koreans heading out on short vacations and family trips.

Destinations that won the favour of South Korean tourists are mainly islands and beach resorts, such as Phú Quốc, Nha Trang, Đà Nẵng, Mũi Né and Phan Thiết. Aside from these natural coastal landscapes, diverse resort systems, developed tourism services and rich cuisine are also factors contributing to retaining tourists from the RoK.

In recent years, many South Korean singers, actors and celebrities have also chosen Việt Nam as a vacation destination or for filming locations. Images shared on social networks have contributed to promoting Vietnamese tourism to a large number of RoK visitors, boosting tourism demand.

Last year, Việt Nam welcomed more than 4.3 million South Korean visitors out of a total of nearly 29.6 million Koreans travelling abroad. This volume significantly outpaces RoK arrivals to nearby competitors like Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines, cementing Việt Nam's status as a premier regional hub for East Asian tourism.

The Southeast Asian nation has positioned itself at the forefront of a 'micro-trip' trend in the RoK, with destinations that maximise experience while minimising travel time and cost.

Recent data from Yanolja Research, an RoK-based travel technology company, indicates that the average local traveller budgets approximately US$971 per overseas excursion. This financial ceiling, combined with limited holiday time, has created the recent trend.

Surveys from the travel data firm Outbox also show that 'economy' is now the most critical criterion for 41 per cent of South Korean travellers.

Việt Nam's ability to offer luxury experiences at mid-range prices is a decisive factor. By balancing a convenient five-hour flight time with high-quality service, destinations like Đà Nẵng and Phú Quốc allow travellers to enjoy a premium international holiday without the financial strain associated with long-distance travel.

Other major factors helping Việt Nam remain an attractive destination for South Korean tourists include geographical proximity, reasonable travel costs and expanded air routes. Currently, many airlines are operating direct routes to the RoK, facilitating travel by connecting major South Korean cities with Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang and Phú Quốc.

With these advantages, Việt Nam is expected to maintain its position among the top destinations for South Korean tourists in the near future. This is also a positive sign for the country's tourism industry in its efforts to attract international visitors and diversify its markets. — VNS