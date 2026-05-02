Phú Quốc becomes new hotspot for Korean tourists

PHÚ QUỐC — Phú Quốc island in southern Việt Nam is quickly becoming a favourite getaway for Korean travellers, with arrivals growing and Koreans now playing a major role in the local tourism boom.

Korean media reported on May 2 that Phú Quốc, once a hidden gem two decades ago, has undergone one of Việt Nam's most dramatic makeovers thanks to massive infrastructure upgrades and a proliferation of luxury resorts.

The Republic of Korea (RoK) remains one of Việt Nam's biggest tourist markets, pumping millions of visitors into the country every year. While Đà Nẵng used to be the go-to spot, Koreans are now heading south in droves, and many are calling Phú Quốc the “Jeju of Việt Nam”.

Korean vibes are everywhere on the island. Hits like Psy’s Gangnam Style and Rosé’s APT blast from speakers, while Korean-language signs, menus, and special services cater to the crowds.

At restaurants and tourist information centres, written materials follow a clear hierarchy: Vietnamese first, Korean second, and English third.

On top of vibrant entertainment choices, Phú Quốc is rolling out premium resorts perfect for privacy and nature escapes. Korean guests now make up the majority of guests at many properties, exceeding 70 per cent in some cases. Direct flights from Incheon, plus the island’s safety and convenience, have further driven the influx.

According to Korean experts, Phú Quốc is fast becoming one of Southeast Asia’s top resort destinations and is poised to further burnish its appeal to Korean visitors in the coming years. — VNA/VNS