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A quiet way to stay close to nature

May 02, 2026 - 16:14
In a fast-paced world, more people in Việt Nam are turning to terrariums for a moment of calm. These small, self-contained ecosystems offer a way to reconnect with nature. With plants, small creatures and even reused glass containers, they bring a sustainable touch of greenery into the home.

 

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