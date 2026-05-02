A quiet way to stay close to nature

In a fast-paced world, more people in Việt Nam are turning to terrariums for a moment of calm. These small, self-contained ecosystems offer a way to reconnect with nature. With plants, small creatures and even reused glass containers, they bring a sustainable touch of greenery into the home.
Showcasing more than 70 documentary images, the exhibition highlights Việt Nam's journey from the 1975 Spring Victory through the early years of recovery and reconstruction, with a spotlight on the nationwide general election on April 25, 1976.
Did ancient Vietnamese warriors wear armour? A dedicated research group, Centre Việt Nam, is piecing together archaeological clues to painstakingly recreate and solve the mystery of these forgotten suits of armour.
Reaffirming Việt Nam's consistent policy of attaching importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Venezuela, Ambassador Vũ Trung Mỹ said tourism collaboration serves as an effective bridge to further enhance ties between their peoples.
The festival serves as a key highlight in the locality’s series of cultural and tourism activities, featuring a wide range of distinctive events, including the Fansipan rose festival, the Sa Pa brocade festival and Bản Hồ Commune’s cultural and tourism day.
At Vĩnh Khánh Food Street in Hồ Chí Minh City, a group of volunteers is turning music into a way of giving back. Through weekly street performances, Singing for Sharing raises funds to support hospital fees for underprivileged children.