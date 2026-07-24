HCM City international traditional martial arts championship opens

HCM CITY — The first HCM City International Traditional Martial Arts Championship and the 19th HCM City Open Traditional Martial Arts Festival opened on July 23, promoting the distinctive values of Việt Nam's traditional martial arts to international audiences.

The events have attracted more than 2,500 martial arts masters, coaches and artists from 128 delegations, including teams from France, the US, Italy, Algeria, Ireland, Russia, Morocco, India and Belarus. The championship alone features 24 delegations.

At the championship, athletes compete in compulsory and optional forms, team forms, and sparring demonstrations, showcasing the essence of Vietnamese traditional martial arts through empty-hand and weapon routines, and paired demonstration performances.

Meanwhile, the festival features individual optional forms, team forms, sparring demonstrations, traditional martial arts wellness exercises, team martial arts music performances, and full-contact competition.

Athletes compete in a wide range of events, including compulsory and optional forms, group performances, choreographed combat and combat events, showcasing Vietnamese traditional martial arts through bare-handed and weapon routines.

Nguyễn Nam Nhân, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and head of the organising committee, said Vietnamese traditional martial arts embody the essence of martial arts excellence, fostering a philosophy of life that upholds the values of Truth, Goodness, and Beauty, while continuing to gain recognition among the international community.

Senior martial arts master Hà Thị Yến Oanh, Vice President of the Vietnam Traditional Martial Arts Federation, said the events provide a platform for domestic and international participants to compete and exchange experience while helping preserve and promote Việt Nam's martial arts heritage and cultural identity.

The opening ceremony featured artistic and martial arts performances, lion and dragon dances, a tribute to martial arts ancestors and a mass martial arts demonstration.

The championship and festival will run until July 25, helping promote Vietnamese traditional martial arts and strengthen cultural and sports exchanges between HCM City and other Vietnamese localities as well as international partners. — VNA/VNS