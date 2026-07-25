Local group begins entertainment project in Đà Nẵng  

ĐÀ NẴNG – Local property developer Sun Group on Saturday began construction of Sun Galaxy Complex, a premium international centre of fireworks stage, entertainment and culture park, covering 21ha with an investment of VNĐ10.75 trillion (US$430 million).

The project will include an outdoor 20,000-seat stage serving the annual International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) and other arts and entertainment performances as well as an exhibition centre and a leading location for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).

It also includes a 47-storey landmark mixed-use skyscraper incorporating luxury hotel units, high-end residences, retail spaces, and trade centres managed in partnership with international brands such as Accor.

The complex includes an iconic 69m ‘Moon Gate’ architectural cutout, designed as a distinct new skyline landmark for the coastal city, making the city a leading MICE and events destination in Asia.

Chairman of Sun Group Đặng Minh Trường said the project would offer a main centre for hosting a series of cultural and festival activities through days and nights, contributing to the city’s night economy development in the coming time.

He said Sun Group, which has been assigned as an organiser of the annual DIFF for nearly two decades, would be developing the fireworks festival into an international tourism attraction in Đà Nẵng.

Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, stressed that the project would contribute to the city’s two-digit growth target in 2026.

According to a report from the city’s tourism promotion centre, more than 2.72 million tourists visited the city during the DIFF 2026 between May and July.

The annual DIFF was chosen as one of nine must-experience summer festivals worldwide by US-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure Asia.

DIFF has played a central role in building Đà Nẵng’s reputation as a Fireworks Festival City and a leading destination in central Việt Nam and across Asia.

Last year, Sun Group started two key investment projects – Danang Downtown, with an investment of nearly $3.2 billion, and the fifth functional site of the Đà Nẵng Free Trade Zone (FTZ) with and investment of $32 million.

The city’s tourism sector is targeting 19.1 million visitors in 2026, with projected revenue of VNĐ70 trillion ($2.7 billion), and the annual fireworks festival expected to play a key role in promoting the city as a tourism destination. VNS