Student short film screening week opens in HCM City 

HCM CITY — The Golden Frame Awards – Student Short Film Screening Week will take place this week in HCM City, providing local students with an opportunity to demonstrate their creative mindset and filmmaking capabilities, while enhancing connections among students, lecturers, enterprises, and the community through works with distinct personal signatures.

Organised by Cóc Sài Gòn Media Club, in collaboration with the International Collaboration & Personal Development Department (IC-PDP Department) and lecturers from the Media Technology Department at FPT University HCMC, the event is expected to welcome around 200 direct attendees and over 250,000 reaches across social media platforms.

The event promises to generate a positive, widespread impact and deliver an impressive, memorable experience space.

The Golden Frame Awards 2026, themed The Plot Twist, targets students and young passionate filmmakers from the Media Technology Department at FPT University, featuring 16 competing entries from nearly 120 contestants.

The programme is structured as a comprehensive experience journey, including a diverse series of activities including film screening and networking activities that create connection opportunities between young filmmakers, the public, and industry enterprises across three screening sessions on July 24 and 25.

A gala night - FPTU The Golden Frame Honours - is the centerpiece event, honouring eight award categories, including Best Short Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay, and screen the best short film.

The programme will feature Board of Judges members who are reputable figures in the cinema industry, including: Cinematographer Nguyễn Khắc Nhật, Producer Đỗ Thành Chung, and Post-production Director Hồ Xuân Phú.

In addition, satellite activities will take place during the two screening days, such as: The Frames of Plot Twist exhibition, where posters of competing films will be displayed in the event's exhibition area; and the Filmmaker Challenge, where the audience can experience how sound and colour impact a film.

Cóc Sài Gòn Media Club is a student organisation under FPT University HCMC operating in the fields of media, event organisation, and creative project development for students, aimed at building a learning environment, connecting, and developing practical skills for the younger generation. — VNS