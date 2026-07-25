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Hà Nội to regularly present high-quality art programmes to public

July 25, 2026 - 15:22
A high-quality art series has been built to bring the traditional art forms closer to both local residents and tourists

 

The Hà Nội Chèo Charm is the first programme by the Hà Nội's Department of Culture and Sports in an effort to bring trational arts closer to the public. Photos courtesy of organising board.

 HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has just launched a series of high-quality artistic programmes bearing the city brand, aimed at serving the local public and visitors while contributing to the development of the cultural industry.

The series opened with Hà Nội Chèo Theatre's event entitled Nét Duyên Chèo Hà Thành (Hà Nội Chèo Charm) hosted by the city's Department of Culture and Sports on July 24 at the Đại Nam Theatre.

It was designed to combine the essence of traditional opera – chèo – with a modern approach, giving audiences the chance not only to enjoy its distinctive classical melodies but also to interact with and experience one of Northern Việt Nam's quintessential forms of folk theatre.

"In Việt Nam's rich treasury of traditional arts, chèo always holds a special place thanks to its rustic yet profound melodies and deeply humanistic stories, which have helped nurture the soul and preserve the nation's cultural identity across generations," said Lê Thị Ánh Mai, deputy director of the department.

"Preserving and promoting chèo means not only safeguarding a traditional art form but also protecting a vital part of the nation's cultural essence. 

While preserving the spirit and essence of traditional chèo, the programme has been staged in a fresh manner that aligns with contemporary artistic tastes.

 "Implementing Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo and the policies of the city's Party Committee and People's Committee on the development of culture and cultural industry, a high-quality art series has been built to bring the traditional art forms closer to both local residents and tourists.

"Hà Nội Chèo Charm is the opening event, blending traditional art and today's rhythms of life. It is designed to both preserve the core values ​​of traditional art and meet the tastes of contemporary audiences.

"Also, Hà Nội's typical cultural aspects and glorious history will be shown through chèo's language. The performances will be organised regularly to gradually shape the capital's typical cultural products and distinctive identity for the city."   

Thị Mầu Lên Chùa (Thị Mầu Goes to the Pagoda)  is one of the most wellknown chèo plays in Việt Nam

In 60 minutes, the audience was driven through the world of chèo, enjoying excerpts from classic plays such as Thị Mầu Lên Chùa (Thị Mầu Goes to the Pagoda), Súy Vân Giả Dại (Súy Vân Pretends to Be Mad), Lưu Bình - Dương Lễ, and Phù Thủy Sợ Ma (Witch Fears Ghosts) which were not performed individually but connected into a continuous theatrical flow, creating a harmonious, emotionally rich, and accessible whole for audience.

The programme featured Meritorious Artists Hồng Nam and Phương Mây alongside numerous young performers under Director-People's Artist Nguyễn Tiến Dũng. 

The programme’s highlight was the enhanced interaction between artists and the audience, allowing viewers not only to enjoy the performance but also to discover the unique characteristics of chèo art.

This approach helped bridge the gap between the stage and the public, making it particularly appealing to young people, students, and tourists encountering this traditional art form for the first time.

Artists in an excerpt of the Phù Thủy Sợ Ma (Witch Fears Ghosts).

 Accordingly, the audience could appreciate the quintessential values ​​of chèo, thereby fostering an appreciation for and a desire to explore this distinctive traditional theatrical art form further, said Mai.

The next program will be held on July 30 featuring the Thăng Long Song and Dance Theatre's Chuyện Hà Nội - Một Ngày Rất Hà Nội​​​​​​​ (Hà Nội Stories – A Very Hà Nội Day), followed by the Hà Nội Cải Lương Theatre's Người Con Gái Hà Thành (A Young Woman of Hà Nội). — VNS

 

 

Resolution 80 culture tourism visitor Hà Thị Thảo chèo stage art

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