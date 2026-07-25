Love Garden premieres worldwide honouring Vietnamese folk singing

HÀ NỘI — A film entitled Vườn Tình Yêu – Prem Ki Surdhara (Love Garden) inspired by Vietnamese UNESCO heritage quan họ (love duet) folk singing has officially debuted worldwide on WAVES, an Over-the-Top platform by India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

The film premiere was held on July 24 in New Delhi following its Best International Film award at the eighth Haryana International Film Festival in March.

Speaking at the event, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Cabinet Minister of India’s Madhya Pradesh state, highlighted the historical and cultural parallels between Việt Nam and India.

He said that bilateral relations had gone beyond official diplomacy to reflect a deep civilisational connection and shared values, expressing confidence that the film would strengthen cultural exchanges and mutual friendship.

Produced by the India Book of Records and conceptualised by Prof. Dr. Chu Bảo Quế, Love Garden explores love, heritage, and the cultural ties between Vietnam and India. By using folk music to bridge past and present, the work honours traditional values while celebrating the enduring friendship between the two ancient civilisations.

It is about a young Indian woman from Madhya Pradesh state who travels to the land of quan họ in northern Việt Nam and performs on stages in Hà Nội to trace memories of her late mother.

Serving as both art advisor and actor, artist Quế participated in the film to ensure the quan họ lyrics retain their original spirit on the international screen.

He expected to promote the quan họ singing, an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity recognised by UNESCO in 2009, to the wider international community, spreading values of compassion, loyalty, and the spirit of human connection.

“It is my honour to join in the film premiere and know that it will be on screen in many countries in the world," said Quế.

"I have learnt about the special bond between Việt Nam and India through the film. These are two distinct cultures but share a commitment to humanistic values. I am happy to join hands to promote Việt Nam's traditional art internationally."

Director Biswadeep Roy Chowdhury said Love Garden honoured traditional heritage while inspiring younger generations to cherish their cultural identity in a rapidly modernising world. — VNS