Đắk Lắk to host durian festival

HÀ NỘI — The 2026 Đắk Lắk Durian Festival will take place from August 15 to September 2, with a wide range of cultural, tourism and trade activities in Buôn Ma Thuột Ward, Krông Pắc Commune and Tuy Hòa Ward, Đắk Lắk Province.

This marks the first time that Đắk Lắk will hold the durian festival on a provincial scale. Through this event, the Đắk Lắk Provincial People's Committee aims to promote the province's durian brand, honour farmers and businesses, boost trade promotion and foster the development of agricultural tourism closely connected with Đắk Lắk's cultural identity.

One highlight of the festival is a durian culinary space that will open from August 15 to 23 on Phan Đình Giót Street in Buôn Ma Thuột Ward and at the Đắk Lắk Museum. Hundreds of booths will showcase durian-based products, local specialties and the culinary culture of the Central Highlands.

A series of activities aims to set national and international records and promote unique experiences for residents and visitors alike. A parade of about 500 pickup trucks transporting durians from Krông Pắc to Buôn Ma Thuột is expected to seek a Guinness World Record, helping promote the region's specialised durian-growing area.

Local chefs also aim to set a national record with 100 dishes made from durian. This event will honour the king of fruits, open up new opportunities for the food processing industry, increase the added value of Đắk Lắk's agricultural products and create a new attraction for tourists.

A photo exhibition will take place in Krông Pắc Commune featuring farmers, durian farms and durian products. With diverse activities, the festival is expected to attract around 300,000 visitors, creating momentum for investment in deep processing, logistics, preservation and the expansion of export markets.

The opening ceremony will take place on August 15 at 10-3 Square in Buôn Ma Thuột, and will be broadcast live on VTV8 of Vietnam Television.

The closing ceremony will be held on September 2 at Phú Yên Square in Tuy Hòa. — VNS