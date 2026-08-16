Great food, rich culture make Vietnamese tourism stand out

The tourism sector has seen significant growth with the emergence of numerous new trends amidst a world experiencing fluctuations. Việt Nam News reporter Thu Ngân discusses with Steve Nguyễn, general manager of Trip.com Vietnam, an online travel agency, these trends and ideal summer travel suggestions.

Inner Sanctum: What are the emerging travel trends among Vietnamese tourists that your company has observed this year, and what are the reasons behind these changes?

In Việt Nam, two trends are especially clear this year.

First, business travel is growing strongly, and we have seen significant momentum as more companies and professionals travel for meetings, events and cross-border business activity.

Second, younger travellers are becoming a bigger force in the market. They are more confident planning trips independently, more influenced by digital content, and more willing to explore new destinations and experiences.

Together, these trends reflect how Việt Nam’s travel market is becoming more dynamic, with demand coming from both business needs and a new generation of travellers.

Inner Sanctum: How do you assess the impact of global political conflicts on tourism this year, and has this affected the travel habits of tourists?

The overall appetite for travel is still very strong. While global political and economic uncertainty can influence how people plan their trips, what we are seeing is not a drop in demand, but a shift in travel patterns.

In particular, more travellers – especially from Southeast Asia – are choosing to travel within the Asia-Pacific region, where journeys are shorter, access is easier, and travellers remain confident about value and convenience.

So, while the pattern of demand may be evolving, we remain bullish on the long-term growth prospects of global tourism. Travel continues to be a priority for many consumers, and we believe the sector still has strong room for growth in the years ahead.

Inner Sanctum: What are the most attractive aspects of Việt Nam that foreign visitors love, and how can we further promote them?

What stands out most to foreign visitors is Việt Nam’s combination of great food, rich culture and a strong sense of safety, which together make the destination both appealing and easy to enjoy. Travellers are drawn not only by the variety of local cuisine and cultural experiences, but also by the warmth of the people and the comfort of travelling around the country.

To promote these strengths further, it is important to continue telling Việt Nam’s story in ways that are visible and relevant to overseas travellers.

Platforms like Trip.com can support this through targeted marketing campaigns across different markets, helping showcase Việt Nam’s destinations, experiences and hospitality to the right audiences at scale.

Inner Sanctum: Self-guided tourism is gaining popularity. As a leading e-platform in the tourism sector, what advice do you offer to travellers for a wonderful and safe self-guided trip?

For a smooth and safe self-guided trip, the most important thing is to plan ahead while staying flexible. Travellers should check transport options, understand local requirements, choose trusted accommodation and activity providers, and keep key travel information easily accessible throughout the trip. It also helps to build an itinerary that is realistic, with enough time between connections and activities.

Digital tools can make this much easier. For example, TripGenie is Trip.com’s AI travel assistant, while Trip.Planner helps travellers build personalised itineraries in one place. Together, they can help travellers plan with more confidence and convenience.

Inner Sanctum: With the proliferation of e-platforms offering various services, what tips does Trip.com suggest for travellers to make good choices at good prices? What advantages does Trip.com offer compared to other platforms?

For travellers today, making good choices at the right price is not just about finding the lowest fare, but about getting the best overall value. That means using tools that help them stay flexible on dates and destinations, track prices, compare options easily, and take advantage of bundled offers across flights and hotels. Loyalty benefits also matter more, whether through member discounts, rewards that can be used on future bookings, or added perks that improve the journey without adding cost.

For example, on our platform, we support this through a mix of smart booking tools and localised campaigns designed for different market needs. Travellers can use features such as flexible flight search, price alerts, bundled booking offers and loyalty rewards to save in practical ways, while still enjoying convenience and quality.

At the same time, our campaigns are tailored to different traveller segments and markets, because what matters to a family, a young traveller or a business traveller may be very different.

Inner Sanctum: What measures are in place to support local communities and businesses in Việt Nam through tourism in 2026?

In 2026, one important way to support local communities and businesses is to help bring more visitor demand to Việt Nam in a targeted and sustained way. Campaigns such as Hello Vietnam, which run across Southeast Asian markets, play a useful role by increasing visibility for the destination and encouraging travellers from around the world to discover Việt Nam’s cities, culture and experiences.

This kind of campaign support can benefit local tourism players by directing more interest toward destinations, accommodation providers and in-destination experiences. More broadly, when tourism growth is supported by strong promotion and easier access to information, it helps create more opportunities across the local travel ecosystem, from hospitality and attractions to food and transport. — VNS