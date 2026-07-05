Music gives the World Cup its heartbeat: singer Quỳnh Thi

As football fever sweeps the globe ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, singer Quỳnh Thi, who rose to national prominence after finishing in the Top 4 of the Light Music category at the 2019 Sao Mai singing competition, speaks to Yên Khương about the enduring appeal of World Cup anthems, the power of football to unite people, and the inspiration she draws from the beautiful game. As Việt Nam promotes culture as a pillar of sustainable development under the Politburo's Resolution No 80-NQ/TW, she believes World Cup anthems have become a universal language that connects people across borders.

Inner Sanctum: What excites you most about the 2026 World Cup?

The World Cup has always been much more than a football tournament. It is a celebration of music, culture and unforgettable summer memories. Everything seems to revolve around the excitement of the competition, and I'm really looking forward to watching the matches this year.

Inner Sanctum: World Cup songs have become iconic over the years. Which artists or anthems have left the strongest impression on you?

Whenever people talk about World Cup music, the first name that comes to my mind is Shakira. For me, she has become the voice of the World Cup.

There have been many memorable World Cup songs over the years, but whenever Shakira performs, you instantly know you're listening to a World Cup anthem. She has created something that people recognise within seconds.

Inner Sanctum: Shakira has become closely associated with the World Cup over the years. What do you think makes her performances so memorable?

It's impossible not to dance when those songs start playing.

Her incredible energy, powerful stage presence and captivating dance performances always create an amazing atmosphere. She has a remarkable ability to ignite excitement wherever she performs.

Inner Sanctum: Why do you think music has such a unique ability to unite football fans around the world?

Music has always been a universal language, and nowhere is that more evident than at the World Cup.

The melodies bring people together regardless of where they come from. During the tournament, millions of people sing, dance and celebrate together. Those shared emotions are what make the World Cup so special.

Inner Sanctum: If you were invited to perform a song for the World Cup one day, what message would you hope to share?

I would want the performance to reflect my own musical identity.

More importantly, I would hope to spread a positive message: enjoy life, appreciate one another and choose kindness. Life is short, so we should cherish every opportunity to love and support each other.

Inner Sanctum: Looking back at previous tournaments, which World Cup remains your favourite?

The 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France is definitely the one I remember most vividly.

Fortunately, I wasn't busy that evening and watched the entire match. I completely understand why many people consider it one of the greatest World Cup finals ever played.

It had everything: dramatic momentum swings, extra time and an unforgettable penalty shootout. I have to admit I was rooting for Kylian Mbappé, but Argentina deserved to win.

For me, it was an emotional night that perfectly captured the beauty of football.

Inner Sanctum: Many fans first fall in love with football because of iconic players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappé. Do you think star players help attract more people to the game?

Absolutely!

Players like Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappé have incredible charisma. They are role models as much as they are footballers. Very often, they are the reason someone starts following a particular national team, and eventually falls in love with the sport itself.

Beyond their fame, they inspire people through their determination, resilience and ambition. Those qualities make football about much more than winning matches.

Inner Sanctum: Has sport influenced your own journey as a singer?

People often think music and sport have little in common, but I don't see it that way.

I love playing sports, especially pickleball, and I learn something every time I step onto the court. Watching football teaches me similar lessons about patience, perseverance and believing in long-term goals.

Sometimes taking a step back allows us to move forward with greater confidence and renewed energy. That mindset has helped me both in life and in my music.

Inner Sanctum: Finally, what message would you like to share with fans watching the 2026 World Cup?

Football naturally brings people together and spreads so many positive values.

I hope everyone gathers with family and friends, enjoys good food and embraces everything the 2026 World Cup has to offer. More than anything, I hope football continues to bring people together through the joy of shared experiences. VNS