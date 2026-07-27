Circus meets 'cải lương' in tribute to Buddhist King Trần Nhân Tông

HÀ NỘI — Acrobatics, high-wire acts and cải lương drama will come together on stage this August to tell the remarkable story of Buddhist Emperor Trần Nhân Tông, one of Việt Nam's most revered historical figures.

Jointly produced by the Vietnam Circus Federation and the Vietnam National Traditional Theatre, Trần Nhân Tông blends dramatic storytelling, traditional theatre and cutting-edge stage technology to explore the life and legacy of the 13th-century emperor.

Rather than focusing on a single chapter of his life, the production traces King Trần Nhân Tông's journey from his years as crown prince to his reign as emperor, when he led the Đại Việt army to victory against Yuan Mongol invasions.

It also explores his decision to abdicate the throne, devote himself to Buddhism and found the Trúc Lâm Zen School on Yên Tử Mountain.

The performance seeks to present not only key historical events but also the personal dilemmas and inner reflections of a ruler balancing the responsibilities of leadership with his spiritual aspirations.

One of the show's distinguishing features is its fusion of circus techniques and cải lương drama.

High-wire acts, acrobatics and balancing performances are interwoven with emotionally charged theatrical scenes, creating a dynamic production that alternates between moments of tension and quiet contemplation.

Modern stage technology further enhances the experience. A multi-level set equipped with 3D mapping, holographic projections and LED screens recreates battlefields, royal palaces and the tranquil landscapes of Yên Tử, offering audiences an immersive visual journey while preserving the traditional spirit of the story.

The production is scheduled to take place at the Hanoi Entertainment and Art Centre located at 67–69 Trần Nhân Tông Street in Hai Bà Trưng Ward at 8pm on August 1 and August 15. Tickets can be booked through the organisers' official Facebook fan page. — VNS