Emotional veterans' reunion inspires composer Lê Tự Minh's tribute song

HCM CITY — A gathering of war veterans marking War Invalids and Martyrs' Day in HCM City has inspired composer Lê Tự Minh to write the song Thắp Lên Việt Nam (Light Up Việt Nam), a heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices and enduring losses of war.

The composer was invited to attend a ceremony marking War Invalids and Martyrs' Day in HCM City in late July, where he was deeply moved by wounded veterans who had left parts of their bodies on the battlefield. Unable to hold back his tears, he wrote the opening lines of what would later become the song.

Light Up Việt Nam was born that very night. The songwriter said the song pays tribute to soldiers who embraced sacrifice and loss for the nation’s independence. Though they left parts of their bodies on the battlefield, alongside fallen comrades, their smiles remained humble and unwavering.

“They embody the noble spirit of Uncle Hồ's soldiers, whose courage ignited the sacred flame of Việt Nam, inspiring a heroic nation that commands the respect of friends, the fear of its enemies and the pride of future generations,” he added.

Light Up Việt Nam adds a heartfelt musical tribute to War Invalids and Martyrs' Day. Rather than recounting the heroics of war, the song reminds listeners of the voids and lasting scars it left behind, encouraging them to cherish the value of peace and honour those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Since its debut, the song has been successfully performed by renowned singers Tùng Dương, Vũ Thắng Lợi and Thái Bảo.

Minh is renowned for songs celebrating mothers, the homeland and the nation. Having spent many years studying in Russia and working as both a soldier and a teacher before pursuing music professionally, the 67-year-old brings a wealth of life experience and a deeply philosophical outlook to his compositions. He has also translated more than 40 Russian songs into Vietnamese and has devoted many years to writing music celebrating mothers, the homeland and the nation. — VNS