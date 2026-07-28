Famous Italian opera 'La Traviata' to make Southeast Asia debut in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI Hà Nội's Hồ Gươm Opera House has joined the Giuseppe Verdi Opera House in Trieste, Italy, as a co-producer of the beloved opera La Traviata, marking a significant milestone in cultural and artistic collaboration between Việt Nam and Italy.

The production is the result of a partnership established in late May between the two theatres, uniting one of Italy's most prestigious opera houses, with a more than 200-year history, and Hồ Gươm Opera House.

Despite being open for just over three years, the Hà Nội theatre has quickly emerged as a leading venue for world-class opera and ballet productions.

A shipment of nearly one tonne of costumes from Italy has been delivered to Hồ Gươm Opera House for the upcoming production.

All of the stage sets and props have been made in Việt Nam based on designs and technical specifications provided by the Italian production team.

Among them is a chandelier measuring four metres in diameter and more than five metres in height, believed to be one of the largest stage props ever crafted in Việt Nam.

Platon Bardhi from the Trieste theatre said it was the first time he had staged an opera with all of its props produced in the country hosting the tour.

“The production team in Việt Nam worked entirely from the Italian theatre's designs and technical specifications," said Bardhi.

"When we visited the workshop, we were impressed by the quality of the finished products. There was virtually nothing to criticise. It speaks volumes about the country's manufacturing capabilities."

This project is the clearest testament to Hồ Gươm Opera House's world-class facilities, state-of-the-art sound system and internationally recognised operational standards.

"We are fully equipped to meet the exceptionally rigorous technical requirements of leading performing arts companies from around the world,” said a representative from the Vietnamese theatre.

"This is not only a source of pride for the theatre, but also a meaningful contribution to enhancing Việt Nam's national image. It positions the country as a safe, sophisticated and modern cultural destination with tremendous potential for world-class artistic productions."

Presenting classic masterpieces here is a powerful confirmation that Việt Nam has the capacity to establish itself as a safe, sophisticated and premier destination on the global performing arts map.

The production will bring together 120 artists, including acclaimed Italian soprano Maria Grazia Schiavo, starring as Violetta. Tenor Klodjan Kaçani will play the male lead, Alfredo, and Federico Longhi will perform as Alfredo's father, Giorgio, alongside conductor Vanessa Benelli Mosell, the Teatro Verdi Trieste Orchestra and the Teatro Verdi Trieste Chorus.

Adapted from Alexandre Dumas fils' celebrated novel and play La Dame aux Camélias (The Lady of the Camellias), La Traviata tells the story of a woman's desperate struggle to preserve her true love in the face of the unforgiving prejudices of high society.

More than 170 years after its premiere, it remains one of the most beloved operas ever written. La Traviata was also included in the Teatro Verdi Trieste's 2024–2025 opera and ballet season.

The production preserves the historical integrity, storyline and score of the original work while embracing a fresh directorial approach designed to resonate more closely with contemporary audiences.

"Modern elements have been incorporated with restraint, highlighting the opera's enduring appeal without compromising its artistic essence," according to the show's coordinator, Nguyễn Bảo Anh.

Việt Nam will be the Giuseppe Verdi Theatre of Trieste's first stop in Southeast Asia. The renowned Italian opera house has previously toured only a handful of Asian destinations, including Japan, Macau and South Korea.

The opera will begin at 8pm on July 30 and 31 at 40 Hàng Bài Street, Hà Nội. — VNS