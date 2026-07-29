Việt Nam emerges as premier wedding destination

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is gradually asserting its position on the regional wedding tourism map after several million-dollar weddings held for the super-rich from India, the Philippines and the US, along with increasing interest from global wedding planning businesses.

In the first four months of 2026, Quảng Ninh hosted six weddings for Indian billionaires. Each multi-day event drew hundreds of guests and cost millions of US dollars.

Throughout 2025, more than 50 international weddings from India, the US, Australia and overseas Vietnamese were held in Đà Nẵng.

Leading wedding planners from India have visited the city to inspect hotels, resorts and event venues, and experienced the central city's strengths and services first-hand.

After Phú Quốc, other Vietnamese localities – especially Đà Nẵng, Hạ Long and Nha Trang – have gradually attracted more attention from the international wedding market. Other rising venues are Huế, Sa Pa, Ninh Bình, Hà Nội and HCM City.

Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, director of the Việt Nam National Tourism Administration, said: "Việt Nam is a premier destination for the Indian and Middle Eastern event and wedding industries.

"With advantages such as scenic landscapes, increasingly developed infrastructure and the capacity to host large-scale events, Việt Nam is well-positioned to develop wedding tourism into a specialised product, helping to attract high-spending visitors and enhance the destination's competitiveness."

He named Phú Quốc and Đà Nẵng as standout destinations for wedding tourism, while Quảng Ninh was described as a top destination for international luxury weddings.

Destination weddings

An international wedding often spans three to five days, or even a full week, featuring a series of activities ranging from welcome parties, sightseeing tours, social gatherings, the wedding party and the post-wedding getaway.

Typically, all of the wedding participants are travellers, dedicating significant time to exploring the destination and using a wide range of services.

Chairman of the Đà Nẵng Tourism Association Cao Trí Dũng said Việt Nam and especially Đà Nẵng have several advantages for developing this tourism product.

He said infrastructure, landscapes and services form a foundation for attracting international wedding parties. The key to a destination's appeal lies in the ability to design itineraries tailored to diverse groups. When every member of the party enjoys a unique experience, both the length of their stay and their overall spending tend to increase.

Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, CEO of Vitamin Tours and Events, said: "International guests no longer view a wedding merely as a lavish event lasting a few hours. They want the entire trip to be a complete experience for family and friends, encompassing relaxation, dining and destination exploration."

This is one reason that wedding tourism is considered a high-value economic segment. Wedding guests typically stay for several days, using services including accommodation, transportation, dining, shopping, entertainment and sightseeing.

Spending is typically distributed across various businesses, helping boost revenue throughout visitors' stays at the destination, he said.

Impressive spots

Đà Nẵng is the first locality to build a strategic plan to develop wedding tourism. After a pilot in 2024-2025, the city is carrying out a programme of various support policies under the message Đà Nẵng – Where Happiness Begins.

"Đà Nẵng enjoys advantages in air connectivity; diverse tourism assets ranging from beaches and mountains to cultural heritage sites; and a comprehensive infrastructure system alongside a network of high-quality resorts with competitive pricing," Dũng said.

In Đà Nẵng, tourists can combine a relaxing getaway and golfing with exploring Bà Nà, Hội An and other nearby destinations all in one trip.

Phú Quốc is the most popular destination after hosting a massive international wedding of about 700 guests in 2019. After the publicity surrounding the event, the pearl island became a favourite destination for many elite couples.

More than beautiful beaches and luxurious resorts, the secluded island offers a private setting ideal for hosting a complete wedding, including extra activities.

With its scenic landscapes, high-end resorts and capacity to host large-scale events, Phú Quốc can deliver all-inclusive packages that combine leisure, unique experiences and honeymoons.

Meanwhile, Hà Nội is a cultural experience for wedding guests thanks to its unique architecture, culinary and craft traditions, comprehensive service system and the ability to deliver a wide range of experiences for international tour groups.

The capital city's Old Quarter, night tours, much-loved cuisine, traditional craft villages and creative spaces are expected to be combined into programmes tailored specifically for wedding groups, contributing to extended stays and increased spending.

Its network of five-star hotels, convention centres and increasingly modern transport infrastructure has made the capital a leading destination for wedding tourism, blending culture, cuisine and urban experiences.

Quảng Ninh can also offer great wedding destinations due to its heritage and distinctive venues, such as Hạ Long Bay, the Yên Tử mountain range, cave systems and luxury cruise ships and resorts that combine leisure with cultural experiences. — OVN/VNS