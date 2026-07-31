Thailand Week showcases high-quality Thai products, services

HCM CITY — The annual Thailand Week trade fair opened on July 30 in HCM City.

It is one of the largest Thai trade fairs in Việt Nam and a significant business platform for sourcing, trading, networking, and investment cooperation.

Visitors can explore a range of high-quality Thai products and services in various industries like food and beverages, beauty and healthcare, home appliances and household products, apparel and fashion accessories, mother and baby products, tourism, Thai SELECT restaurant and banking services.

This year’s exhibition also features live cooking demonstrations of Thai cuisine by Thai SELECT restaurants in HCM City and services recognised by the Thailand Trust Mark and the Prime Minister’s Export Award.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Usasri Kheorayab, director of the Thai Trade Centre, said: “Thailand and Việt Nam share a longstanding friendship built on mutual trust, growing economic cooperation, and strong people-to-people ties.

“As our two countries continue to advance our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, HCM City remains a vital gateway connecting businesses and creating new opportunities.”

Thailand Week has become a flagship international trade promotion event for his country’s Ministry of Commerce, she said.

Bùi Hoàng Yến, head of the southern operations desk at the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, said: “Thailand Week is not only an annual trade promotion activity but also a vivid testament to the effective collaboration between the trade promotion agencies and business communities of our two countries.”

The exhibitions, business matching activities and networking events would generate many new partnership opportunities, promoting trade and investment between Việt Nam and Thailand, she added.

It is expected to attract 60,000 trade buyers and consumers.

The event, which has nearly 180 booths set up by Thai exporters and Vietnamese importers and organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion under the Thai Ministry of Commerce at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Tân Mỹ Ward, will run until August 1. — BIZHUB/VNS