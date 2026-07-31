Building brands, strengthening a nation

By Ly Ly Cao

HÀ NỘI — No longer simply a name or an identifying symbol, a brand has evolved into a strategic asset that enhances businesses' ability to adapt, innovate and compete in the global value chain.

As international standards on sustainability, digital transformation, traceability and intellectual property become increasingly stringent, building a strong brand is emerging as a key driver of both corporate growth and national competitiveness.

"A strong brand not only creates added value for businesses, but also contributes to enhancing the national image and competitiveness of the economy," said Lê Văn Danh, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade.

His remarks reflect a broader shift in thinking as Việt Nam moves toward creating products, technologies and brands capable of commanding greater value in global markets.

The urgency of that transition is becoming increasingly evident.

According to Hoàng Minh Chiến, deputy director of the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and deputy head of the Secretariat of the Vietnam National Brand Programme, Việt Nam's national brand value reached US$519.6 billion in 2025, ranking 32nd globally, while two-way trade surpassed $900 billion.

The number of enterprises recognised under the Vietnam National Brand Programme has also expanded from just 30 in 2003 to 190 in 2024.

Despite those achievements, Chiến noted that the country's rapid expansion has exposed what he described as an "internal paradox".

While the overall national brand value has continued to rise, the combined value of the country's top 100 corporate brands has declined, highlighting a gap between macroeconomic growth and the ability of enterprises to capture higher value within global supply chains.

"The challenge is not to move faster, but to change the path," Chiến said, illustrating the need for Vietnamese enterprises to progress from original equipment manufacturing (OEM) toward original design manufacturing (ODM) and ultimately own-brand manufacturing (OBM), where companies control technology, design, reputation and customer relationships rather than simply producing for others.

That transition also aligns closely with the country's broader development strategy.

Instead of viewing branding as an isolated promotional activity, policymakers increasingly see it as part of a comprehensive economic agenda that combines innovation, science and technology, digital transformation, international integration and cultural identity.

A national strategy

According to Vietrade, the strategic orientation for the Vietnam National Brand through 2035 is built around several major Politburo's resolutions that together redefine how the country approaches competitiveness.

Among them, Resolution 57-NQ/TW identifies science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as strategic breakthroughs. Resolution 59 focuses on deeper international integration and positioning Việt Nam higher in global value chains, while Resolution 68 emphasises unlocking the private sector as a driver of breakthrough growth.

Resolution 80 highlights culture as an intrinsic national strength capable of creating economic value and Resolution 79 encourages domestic enterprises to take the lead in strategic industries.

Taken together, these policies signal a broader understanding that competitiveness increasingly depends on intangible assets as much as physical production capacity.

The framework identifies enterprises as the centre of national brand building, with science and technology serving as the engine of growth, culture providing identity and international integration creating opportunities for expansion.

Within that framework, the new Go Global strategy represents a shift in the Government's role.

Rather than acting solely as a provider of trade promotion and information, the State is envisioned as a long-term partner that shares risks with businesses.

The strategy includes support for enterprise training, international investment, participation in global value chains and digital transformation to help Vietnamese companies compete more effectively overseas.

The roadmap also outlines measurable ambitions over the coming decade, including strengthening the national brand criteria system, supporting more products to achieve Vietnam National Brand recognition, accelerating digital trade and helping enterprises progress from OEM to ODM and OBM.

Longer-term objectives include placing Vietnamese companies among the world's leading brands while positioning the national brand as a symbol of innovation and sustainable development.

"The National Brand Strategy is not merely a promotional programme. It is a national strategy for enhancing Việt Nam's competitiveness and global positioning," Chiến said.

Experts say those ambitions will require a fundamental change in how enterprises approach branding.

Companies must now move away from relying primarily on promotional campaigns toward managing the intangible assets that underpin long-term competitiveness.

Intellectual property, technology, data and environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance are becoming core components of brand value, while trust among international consumers depends increasingly on consistent quality, responsible business practices and the ability to adapt to evolving market requirements.

For Dr Santiago Velasquez, interim senior programme manager for the MBA and Master of International Business programmes at RMIT Vietnam, national branding should evolve alongside that wider transformation.

Under the broader Go Global strategy, Velasquez suggested greater emphasis on enterprises capable of meeting international ESG standards, alongside stronger integration of creative talent into industrial development.

Rather than focusing solely on how the country is perceived abroad, he argued that international reputation is ultimately built through consistent performance.

"The more important question is not simply how we are seen today, but 'What standards will we consistently show to the world?'" he said.

That emphasis on standards also underpins many of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's recent initiatives.

Under the Go Global programme for 2026-2030, the ministry plans to upgrade the national brand identity, establish a dedicated Go Global platform, organise annual forums, provide international investment and legal advisory services, strengthen intellectual property support and expand digital trade promotion.

The programme also calls for closer coordination among ministries, local authorities and trade promotion agencies while applying digital technologies to monitor implementation and evaluate results.

At the same time, Việt Nam's overseas trade offices are expected to move beyond traditional trade promotion toward becoming specialised market intelligence centres, providing businesses with early warnings on technical regulations, sustainability requirements, trade defence measures and changing consumer trends in major export markets. — BIZHUB/VNS