HCM City Book Street revenue hits VNĐ32.2b in first half of 2026

HCM CITY — The HCM City Book Street on Nguyễn Văn Bình Street in Sài Gòn Ward achieved total revenue of VNĐ32.2 billion (US$1.2 million) in the first six months of 2026, a 2.91 per cent year-over-year rise.

The number of books sold was 320,405 copies, down 5.59 per cent compared to last year, while the number of newly released titles was 1,407, a year-on-year increase of 27 per cent.

Revenue from children's books exceeded VNĐ2.93 billion ($111,258), a 17.72 per cent decrease from the previous year, with only 60,160 copies sold.

There were 256 events held at the book street in the first half of this year.

They included celebrations of Việt Nam Book and Reading Culture Day and the 10th anniversary of the HCM City Book Street, as well as book fairs, such as the Tết Book Fair and the Children’s Book Fair.

The book street also hosted several fine arts, photography and book exhibitions, book launches, workshops, and cultural activities, as well as traditional music and theatrical shows every weekend, creating an attractive destination for local and international visitors.

In particular, the Book and Night Cultural Festival, launched in November 2025, has become a playground for those passionate about books, arts and Vietnamese culture, attracting significant numbers of local and foreign visitors.

The festival features a folk games and traditional craft space, offering sạp dancing (a traditional dance with bamboo), leo cầu ùm (walking on bamboo canes), ô ăn quan (Vietnamese mancala), ném vòng (a ring tossing game), and obstacle races.

It also introduces traditional art performances by the Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương (reformed opera) Theatre and the HCM City Hát Bội (classical drama) Theatre.

The book street welcomed around 1,000 visitors per day in the first half of 2026. Of them, 30 per cent were international visitors.

Bùi Xuân Đức, deputy director of the HCM City Book Street Limited Company, said the increasing number of visitors showed that the HCM City Book Street continues to retain its appeal and affirm its role as a cultural space of the city.

He added that the decline in book sales reflects changes in the public's habits of reading and buying books, as people today have many alternative ways to access information, knowledge, and entertainment.

Đức emphasised that the book street will focus on publications, hosting author talks, book introductions, workshops and experimental activities on diverse book genres and themes to promote the habits of reading and buying books.

Nguyễn Thị Quỳnh Nga, director of the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House's HCM City branch, said that the book street needs to expand its role as a literary hub where authors, publishers, and readers meet and exchange ideas.

She also said that the book street should develop more weekend activities for parents and children to nurture a love of books.

The HCM City Book Street was opened on January 9, 2016. It has dozens of stalls managed by the country’s leading publishers, book companies and distributors, such as the HCM City General Publishing House, Kim Đồng Publishing House, Trẻ Publishing House, Nhã Nam, Phương Nam Books and First News. — VNS