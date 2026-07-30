Hà Nội welcomes over 21 million visitors in first seven months

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has welcomed more than 21.16 million visitors in the first seven months of 2026, up 15 per cent year-on-year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

In July alone, the city recorded an estimated 3.16 million visitors, a year-on-year increase of 11.3 per cent. The figure includes about 666,670 international arrivals, up 13.1 per cent, and 2.5 million domestic visitors, up 10.9 per cent.

Tourism revenue in July is estimated at VNĐ12.3 trillion (US$467.4 million), rising 11.8 per cent from the same month last year.

Between January and July, Hà Nội welcomed approximately 5.31 million international visitors, an increase of 25 per cent compared to the same period in 2025, while the domestic tourist number reached 15.85 million, up 11.9 per cent.

Total tourism revenue during the seven-month period stands at about VNĐ86.47 trillion, representing a 17.9 per cent year-on-year increase and highlighting the capital's growing appeal as well as the sector's continued recovery.

Local tourism infrastructure has also continued to improve. Hà Nội is currently home to 3,769 accommodation establishments offering more than 72,400 rooms. Hotel occupancy in July is estimated at 58.19 per cent, up 1.25 percentage points from a year earlier. The capital also has 64 tourism service establishments that meet standards for serving visitors.

Alongside the growth in visitor numbers, Hà Nội has stepped up destination development and tourism promotion.

During July, the department conducted surveys to assess Hoàn Kiếm Lake and its surrounding area, Hà Nội's Old Quarter, and Ba Vì for potential recognition as national tourism sites. It also announced the Mường Cốc community-based tourism product in Mỹ Đức commune and continued developing tourism activities at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism.

Promotion activities were also expanded through events in Beijing and Tianjin of China, and a tourism promotion conference in Sơn Tây. The 2026 Hà Nội Lotus Festival attracted nearly 300,000 visitors, the department noted.

In August, the city’s tourism department will focus on several priorities.

Director of the department Đặng Hương Giang said it will finalise Hà Nội's tourism development plan, which aims to attract more than 12 million international visitors annually. It will continue working with local authorities to develop community-based, agricultural and rural tourism products while diversifying destination offerings.

The city will also organise a tourism promotion programme in Beijing, participate in international tourism fairs, and complete surveys for dossiers seeking national tourism site status for Ba Vì, the Hương Sơn complex, and the Hoàn Kiếm Lake –Old Quarter area. Efforts to develop tourism products at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism will also continue, she noted. — VNA/VNS