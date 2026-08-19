Lâm Đồng tightens waterway safety to support tourism development

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province is stepping up measures to ensure waterway transport safety, particularly for vessels carrying tourists to coastal attractions, as it seeks to promote safe and sustainable marine tourism.

Relevant agencies in Lâm Đồng are instructed to tighten controls and ensure the safety of coastal speedboats and inland waterway vessels transporting tourists, particularly those taking visitors to Kê Gà Lighthouse in the former coastal province of Bình Thuận, which was merged with Lâm Đông in last July.

According to a report by the Tân Thành Commune People’s Committee, the management of inland waterway vessels in the commune has generally ensured security and safety in transporting tourists to the Kê Gà Lighthouse historical and architectural site.

However, inland waterway vessels are required by law to operate from a licensed inland waterway port developed under an approved investment project.

While awaiting an investor to carry out a project that meets the required conditions, the local authorities said ensuring security and public order was an urgent task, particularly to maintain and promote local tourism and support socio-economic development.

The Tân Thành Commune People’s Committee has therefore asked the Tân Thành Border Guard Station to work with relevant agencies and units to urgently finalise a plan to ensure absolute safety for inland waterway vessels transporting tourists to the Kê Gà Lighthouse historical and architectural site.

Relevant agencies have been asked to step up inspections and reviews to ensure that vessels meet safety, registration and technical inspection requirements before carrying tourists.

They must also closely monitor every trip and ensure that passenger numbers do not exceed 50 per cent of the vessel's designed capacity.

For vessels designed to carry 20 passengers, the number must not exceed 10 passengers per trip, as local rescue capacity is currently sufficient to handle a maximum of 10 people.

Strict action must be taken against violations of inland waterway traffic safety regulations.

The Lâm Đồng Province People’s Committee has also instructed provincial departments, agencies and local authorities to strengthen management and ensure the safety of inland waterway vessels and speedboats serving tourism activities, with a particular focus on the safety of visitors travelling to marine tourism destinations.

The provincial police have been asked to increase patrols and inspections of passenger transport, and sightseeing and tourism activities on rivers, lakes and coastal areas.

Strict action will be taken against vessels, ports, organisations and individuals that violate regulations or fail to meet safety requirements.

The police will also take the lead in reviewing and completing inland waterway search and rescue plans, ensuring sufficient personnel, vehicles and equipment are available to respond promptly to incidents.

Currently, vessels operating on marine transport routes, including those carrying tourists from Phan Thiết to Phú Quý and around the Phú Quý Special Zone, including Hòn Tranh and Bãi Cạn, as well as the Hòn Cau Island area, are required to strictly comply with regulations on passenger numbers and be equipped with life jackets, lifebuoys and other safety equipment.

Lâm Đồng is stepping up measures to address emerging issues and ensure waterway traffic safety while supporting sustainable and safe development of marine tourism.

The coastal areas of Lâm Đồng are now entering the peak storm and rainy season, with strong waves and winds frequently occurring along the coast and in the Phú Quý Special Zone.

Given the increasingly complex weather conditions, ensuring waterway safety in general and the safety of tourists travelling by sea in particular must be given top priority.

Relevant agencies are also required to take a proactive approach to preventing potential waterway transport incidents. — VNS