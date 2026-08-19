Youth Cinema Festival calls for submissions

HCM CITY — The Youth Cinema Festival 2026 (Youth CineFest 2026) in HCM City is currently accepting submissions for short films and documentaries from filmmakers across Việt Nam.

The festival is organised by the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinematography, with the support of the UNESCO Office in Việt Nam, to mark the school’s 50th anniversary of its establishment and development (1976 – 2026).

The event aims to discover and nurture young talents and connect the next generation of filmmakers with the professional film market.

It also provides opportunities for students, alumni and young filmmakers to showcase their films and exchange experiences with cinema professionals.

Vietnamese citizens or foreigners (with Vietnamese citizenship) aged 18 to 35 are eligible for the contest.

Alumni who graduated within the last three years and students from universities and colleges in the city are encouraged to submit their work.

The entries should reflect the festival’s themes of “Freedom, Unframing, and Broadening Perspective”, embodying a modern and youthful spirit and filmmakers’ unique perspectives, storytelling, and creativity.

All the films must be produced between 2024 and 2026. The maximum duration for each film is 30 minutes.

Contestants can send their works to the email address lienhoanphimdienanhtre26@gmail.com or to the school at 125 Cống Quỳnh Street, Cầu Ông Lãnh Ward, by August 31.

The jury, comprising experts, directors, producers, lecturers, and artists in cinema and art, will select 15-20 outstanding films to advance to the competition round.

Free screenings of the final works will be held at CGV theatres in the city and the university’s cinema during the festival.

Exchanges between the film crew and the audience will also be held after the screenings.

The organiser will grant three prizes for best films, an audience choice award, and prizes for director, screenwriter and cinematographer.

The Youth CineFest 2026 will take place from September 26 to 30.

As part of the festival, the organiser will host a “Short Film Project Market” where eight to 10 young filmmaking teams can pitch their ongoing projects, including short films, short documentaries, mini-series, or micro-dramas.

The three winners will receive funding and scholarships for film production.

The festival will also feature seminars and workshops hosted by cinema experts, offering a comprehensive perspective on modern filmmaking trends and global integration skills. — VNS