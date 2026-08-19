Đà Nẵng gears up for National Day holiday with diverse cultural, tourism activities

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng is rolling out a diverse programme of cultural, artistic, sporting, tourism and entertainment activities from late August to celebrate the 81st anniversaries of the August Revolution on August 19 and National Day on September 2, offering visitors and residents a wide range of experiences.

Activities are taking place across urban, coastal, cultural, heritage and mountainous areas, helping to promote the central city as a diverse destination combining beach holidays, cultural exploration, arts enjoyment and sporting engagement.

The series of events opened with the East–West Economic Corridor International Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair 2026, held from August 12 to 17.

Horecfex Vietnam 2026 will follow on August 20–21 at the Ariyana Convention Centre, featuring networking activities for the hotel, restaurant and tourism sectors.

From August 21 to 23, the 2026 Ngũ Hành Sơn Vu Lan Festival is set to take place in Ngũ Hành Sơn Ward, while the 2026 Đại Bình Tourism Day, themed Đại Bình – Green Destination, will be held in Nông Sơn Commune, showcasing green tourism products that include nature- and community-based experiences.

The Chiên Đàn Communal House Festival in Chiên Đàn Commune on August 26 will offer visitors an opportunity to explore local historical, cultural and traditional values.

From August 26 to September 15, an exhibition at the Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum will present artistic perspectives on the central city’s formation, development and transformation.

During the National Day holiday, the programme will expand to Hội An, Mỹ Sơn and western mountainous areas. Hội An Creative Week 2026 will run from August 28 to September 2 at Hoài River Square. Meanwhile, the Nón Cờ version of the Hội An Memories show will run from August 26 to September 2 at Hội An Memories Land.

At the Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, the Âm Vang Mỹ Sơn (Echoes of Mỹ Sơn) art programme and Chăm folk singing are slated for September 2. The same day, the Champa Dance programme will be held at the Đà Nẵng Museum of Chăm Sculpture.

From August 29 to September 2, the Cơ Tu Village Festival at the Cổng Trời Đông Giang (Đông Giang Heaven's Gate) Ecotourism Site will introduce visitors to the natural landscape and distinctive culture of the Cơ Tu ethnic community.

During the holiday, visitors will enjoy free admission to several museums, including the Đà Nẵng Museum, the Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum and the Đà Nẵng Museum of Chăm Sculpture.

Sun World Bà Nà Hills will provide free shuttle buses. Meanwhile, the fire and water shows that take place on Dragon Bridge at 9pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain a major attraction.

Notably, the 2026 Pickleball World Cup is scheduled to take place at Tiên Sơn Sports Complex from August 30 to September 6, attracting nearly 5,000 athletes from 81 countries.

The series of activities is expected to help enhance Đà Nẵng’s appeal, encourage longer stays and promote the city as a destination for diverse experiences.

In the first seven months of 2026, accommodation establishments in Đà Nẵng served more than 12 million visitors, up 24.8 per cent year-on-year, providing a stepping stone for the city to attract more visitors during the National Day holiday peak. — VNA/VNS