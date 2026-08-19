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TV series “Operation CM12” to premiere on August 22

August 19, 2026 - 09:09
The 16-episode series marks the 81st anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Public Security Forces (August 19, 1945–2026).

HÀ NỘI — The television series Operation CM12 will premiere on August 22, airing at 9:10 pm every Saturday and Sunday on the People’s Public Security Television channel (ANTV).

A scene in TV series “Operation CM12” The series portrays the intelligence, courage and ingenuity of the people's public security forces. — Photo courtesy of the People’s Public Security Cinema

The 16-episode series marks the 81st anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Public Security Forces (August 19, 1945–2026).

Produced by the People’s Public Security Cinema under the direction of the People’s Public Security Communications Department, the series brings to the screen the eight-year Operation CM12 (1980–1988), a major counterintelligence campaign against the exile reactionary organisation known as Mặt Trận Thống Nhất Các Lực Lượng Yêu Nước Giải Phóng Việt Nam (United Front of Patriotic Forces for the Liberation of Vietnam, led by Lê Quốc Túy and Mai Văn Hạnh

The operation lasted for eight years (1980-1988), spanning several southwestern provinces, mainly in Ca Mau province.

The series portrays the intelligence, courage and ingenuity of the people's public security forces.

More than a reconstruction of a historic operation, Operation CM12 highlights the power of people’s solidarity and the enduring bond between the People’s Public Security Forces and the people in defending the nation.

The series also explores the human side, portraying efforts to persuade those who had gone astray to return to the right path and highlighting the consequences of pursuing violent anti-state activities.

The series will also air at 10 pm every Monday and Tuesday on HTV9 from August 24. — VNA/VNS

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