Bắc Ninh steps up heritage digitalisation, tourism push

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh is accelerating the digitalisation of cultural heritage while refining solutions for sustainable tourism development linked with digital transformation and more effective use of traditional cultural values.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, more than 1,260 of 1,455 ranked relic dossiers have been digitised. All national treasures previously located in Bắc Ninh have been fully digitised, while data on those from the former Bắc Giang area has so far been updated mainly at the image level.

The department is continuing to digitise the remaining data under Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on digital transformation. It is also studying options to lease suitable IT infrastructure to ensure efficiency and avoid duplication with the national cultural heritage database, in line with Government orientations.

In tourism, the department has finalised plans for promotion conferences aimed at attracting visitors. The events are expected to connect Bắc Ninh with major travel firms in Hà Nội, Quảng Ninh and nearby localities to expand its markets.

Tourism statistics, however, are still largely compiled from accommodation facilities, tourist sites and festivals, with no integrated automated system in place, leaving some indicators as estimates that do not fully reflect actual visitor flows.

The provincial logo design contest drew strong interest, with 343 entries submitted alongside several commissioned works by established designers. Five finalists have been shortlisted, with the final selection now open to public feedback through both online and direct channels.

At a recent working session, delegates discussed the progress of heritage digitisation, the development of a shared database, data security and connectivity with the national platform. They called for faster digitisation of remaining dossiers, particularly national treasures and materials from the former Bắc Giang area, while considering IT infrastructure leasing to avoid overlapping investment.

Mai Sơn, permanent vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, urged the department to stay on schedule and proactively build the province’s database to ensure readiness for integration once the national platform becomes operational. In the short term, priority should be given to digitising images, archival footage and relic records, while ensuring safe storage on local systems.

On tourism statistics, he noted that current figures do not fully capture actual visitor numbers, particularly pilgrims and independent travellers. The sector should focus on indicators that better reflect performance, such as overnight stays and direct spending on accommodation, food, shopping and taxable services.

The provincial leadership has also tasked the department with developing school tourism routes to promote heritage education and build a stable domestic visitor base. At the same time, it is encouraged to expand distinctive tourism products linked with cultural heritage, craft villages, night tourism and experiential activities to extend stays and increase spending.

Authorities affirmed that heritage digitisation and tourism development are key tasks in Bắc Ninh’s digital transformation and socio-economic strategy. Stronger coordination across sectors is needed to ensure progress and efficiency, helping unlock heritage values and position tourism as a driver of growth. — VNS