Real estate data seen as key to market transparency

HÀ NỘI — Building a comprehensive real estate database is emerging as a cornerstone of Việt Nam's push to create a more transparent and sustainable property market.

Technology has become a key enabler of growth across industries, including real estate, as demonstrated by China's experience, according to chairman of Thiên Khôi Group Nguyễn Thành Dũng.

Dũng said that effective market management requires both regulators and businesses to harness big data, arguing that technology can help address longstanding challenges ranging from land clearance and tax collection to land valuation.

Accurate market pricing that reflects public demand and ensures timely budget revenues requires both data and technology, he noted.

He added that the biggest risk facing the real estate market is liquidity, while the biggest risk associated with technology lies with its users. Technology can only deliver its full value when it addresses practical market and human needs.

"With a comprehensive and transparent data system, homebuyers will have access to more accurate information, brokers will be better equipped to provide advice and regulators will have stronger tools to oversee the market in a transparent and effective manner," he said.

Technology is reshaping every aspect of the real estate sector, from Government administration to business operations and market activity. Faster access to data enables more timely and accurate decision-making.

Thiên Khôi Group is developing an online real estate trading platform and plans to seek approval from the Ministry of Construction to launch it in the near future. The company expects the platform to support the development of a more accurate and standardised data system while preserving the role of brokers and protecting consumers.

Around 50,000 brokers currently use the group's technology platform. The company has also deployed artificial intelligence to analyse market trends and improve customer experience across seven major provinces and cities.

Nguyễn Quốc Anh, deputy chief executive of Batdongsan.com.vn, said customer behaviour on online platforms has changed markedly this year. As the market shifts toward serving genuine housing demand, transparency has become a top priority.

According to Batdongsan.com.vn, property listings using its 'Verified Listing' technology have received 1.8 times more views and generate 2.4 times more customer inquiries than standard listings.

Big data is becoming a key tool that enables property platforms and developers to reposition products, reduce inefficient marketing costs and reach genuine buyers more effectively, Anh said.

A representative of Meey Land Group said 2026 has seen growing divergence across real estate segments, requiring investors and developers to use planning verification tools, AI-powered valuation and real-time infrastructure updates.

From a policy perspective, Cchairman of the Vietnam National Real Estate Association Nguyễn Văn Khôi said science and technology, innovation and digital transformation should become new drivers of growth for the property market.

Khôi said the directions outlined in Politburo's Resolution 57 should be applied across the entire real estate value chain, from planning, land administration, project appraisal and investment licensing to transactions, brokerage, property management and customer services.

To achieve this, he proposed building a unified national real estate database, expanding electronic transactions, e-contracts and e-notarisation, applying big data to valuation, using AI for market analysis and promoting smart cities and green, energy efficient buildings.

The Government Decree 357/2025/NĐ-CP on the construction and management of housing and real estate market information systems and databases, which took effect on March 1, is widely seen as an important step toward strengthening Việt Nam's data infrastructure for the real estate market.

Trần Xuân Lượng, deputy director of the Vietnam Institute for Real Estate Market Research and Evaluation, told the Hà Nội Newspaper, Radio and Television Agency that the first priority to ensure the national real estate database operates efficiently and securely is to standardise and synchronise data nationwide.

This can be done through common standards for data structures, updating methods and information sharing among ministries, agencies and local governments, according to Lượng.

He has also called for regular data updates from local authorities, businesses and property exchanges.

Since the national real estate database contains extensive information on assets owned by individuals and businesses, it also requires multi-layer cybersecurity measures, data encryption and clearly defined access controls, he said.

Lượng also said the real estate database should be integrated with other national databases, including those covering land, population, finance and taxation, to create a comprehensive data ecosystem for the property market.

Meanwhile, local governments need to upgrade information technology systems and train personnel specialising in data management and analysis.

If carried out effectively, the national housing and real estate information system and database would provide a critical foundation for the market's long-term development, Lượng said.

Greater transparency would help curb speculation and price manipulation while improving market professionalism. It would also provide policymakers with better tools for market oversight.

As digital transformation accelerates, data is becoming a strategic economic resource. For the real estate sector, building and effectively using a national database will be essential to creating a more transparent, stable and sustainable market in the years ahead.

Economist Cấn Văn Lực said transparent data on planning, prices and transactions has become increasingly important as the market moves away from sentiment-driven investment.

Lực said the Government's efforts to resolve bottlenecks affecting about 3,300 stalled property projects, together with plans to accelerate the development of national databases on land and real estate prices, would improve market transparency and support economic growth.

The market does not lack opportunities or policy support, Lực said. The question is whether businesses have the capability to adapt to the new landscape. — VNS