$18 billion coastal tourism project proposed in Vân Đồn Economic Zone

HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Quảng Ninh Province is considering a proposal to develop a US$18 billion coastal tourism mega-project in Vân Đồn Economic Zone’s Bắc Cái Bầu island.

The project, which is researched and developed by a consortium of investors including HDMON Group Joint Stock Company, Vanté Capital Fund 1, CIIC Group PTE Ltd., and China Construction Corporation Ltd., covers about 5,000ha.

The project aims to build a new-generation coastal tourism urban model, developed in an integrated manner across multiple sectors such as tourism, commerce, services, innovation, biotechnology and high-quality healthcare.

According to the preliminary plan, the project will be divided into five functional zones: a maritime tourism urban center; a resort urban area; a port tourism service area; a medical and technology urban area within a free trade zone; and a forest and cultural conservation area.

This is considered one of the largest investment proposals in the Vân Đồn Economic Zone. Beyond creating a high-end urban and resort area, the project also aims to build a new growth pole with a modern economic ecosystem, harmoniously combining marine economy, services, high technology, medicine, and innovation.

Once implemented, the project will contribute to concretising the development orientation of the Bắc Cái Bầu area according to the Quảng Ninh urban master plan until 2050, with a vision to 2075, while also creating further impetus for Vân Đồn to break through in the new development phase.

At a recent meeting regarding this proposal, Bùi Văn Khắng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, affirmed that the locality will always support and create the most favourable conditions for investors in the process of carrying out administrative procedures, preparing land funds, connecting infrastructure, and other necessary conditions.

Therefore, once after the project is approved by the competent authorities, implementation can be carried out quickly and efficiently, contributing to maximising the potential and advantages of the Vân Đồn Economic Zone, and creating new impetus for the socio-economic development of Quảng Ninh Province in the coming time. — BIZHUB/VNS