Authorities urged to clear bottlenecks to propel agro-forestry-fishery exports beyond $74 bln

HCM CITY — Industry associations have called on authorities to work more closely with businesses to remove bottlenecks so agro-forestry-fishery exports can achieve its 2026 export target of US$74 billion.​

The calll was made at a conference on promoting agro-forestry-fishery exports in the second half of this year, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in HCM City on Thursday.​

According to the ministry, global uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, volatile energy prices, high logistics costs and growing trade barriers continued to weigh on exports during the first half. Nevertheless, strong government direction and efforts by businesses helped the sector maintain positive growth.

By the end of July, agro-forestry-fishery exports were estimated at nearly $42.6 billion, up about 7 per cent year-on-year and equal to 57.6 per cent of the annual target. The performance reaffirmed the sector's role as one of the country's economic mainstays.​

Exports of fruit and vegetables, seafood, pepper, timber and wood products continued to grow. The official launch of Việt Nam's national agro-forestry-fishery traceability system on July 1 has also improved transparency, product quality and the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce in international markets.

However, shipments of several major commodities, including rice, coffee, rubber and tea, declined in value as average export prices fell sharply.

Exporters are also facing increasingly strict requirements on quality, traceability, green production and emissions reduction, while the European Union's Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) has imposed higher compliance standards across supply chains.

Đỗ Hà Nam, chairman of the Vietnam Food Association, said the Philippines remained Việt Nam's largest rice market, but new import management policies were creating difficulties for exporters despite strong demand.​

He called on the ministry to strengthen dialogue with Philippine authorities and promote cooperation between the two countries' rice associations to resolve trade issues. The association also urged support for expanding rice exports to Africa and other emerging markets to reduce reliance on traditional destinations.

It further recommended flexible market management during the summer-autumn and autumn-winter harvest seasons to stabilise paddy prices, protect farmers' incomes and ensure businesses have sufficient supplies.

Faster access to information on crop areas, rice varieties and planting schedules would also help exporters better plan procurement and market development.

The association also proposed more suitable credit policies to improve access to financing for farmers and exporters. It asked for quicker value-added tax (VAT) refunds, and payment mechanisms allowing businesses to buy directly from farmers to reduce intermediary costs and strengthen supply chain links.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association Nguyễn Thanh Bình said the industry still faced multiple obstacles, particularly the complicated and time-consuming process of granting and managing planting area and packing facility codes.

Weak links between farmers and exporters, along with the illegal trading and misuse of planting area codes, have increased the risk of losing export markets, he warned.

He also highlighted shortcomings in the management of agricultural inputs and post-harvest chemicals, which have resulted in export shipments being rejected because of banned substances or excessive pesticide residues. Delays in testing and plant quarantine procedures have further slowed customs clearance.

The association proposed simplifying procedures for issuing planting area and packing facility codes, accelerating digitalisation and shifting from pre-licence inspection to post-licence inspection. It also called for wider dissemination of traceability requirements, sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) standards, digital transformation and low-emission farming practices among farmers, cooperatives and businesses.

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trịnh Việt Hùng said global geopolitical tensions, rising trade protectionism and increasingly stringent food safety and sustainability standards would continue to challenge exports in the coming months. Climate change, natural disasters and disease outbreaks also remain risks to domestic production.

To sustain export growth, the ministry will strengthen market monitoring, improve forecasting and early warning systems, and manage exports more flexibly by making greater use of national traceability data. It will also support businesses through better access to credit, logistics, cold storage, customs clearance and market expansion.

Trade promotion efforts will be closely linked with market opening, the removal of technical barriers and the expansion of distribution channels and cross-border e-commerce, with priority given to ASEAN, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The ministry will also continue expanding the national traceability system to support export negotiations and market development. — VNA/VNS