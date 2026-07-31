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Rescued Khôi Nguyên 18 crew members reunite with families, says foreign ministry

July 31, 2026 - 07:20
Vietnamese authorities have so far recovered the body of one victim. Search and rescue forces are continuing efforts to locate and rescue the remaining missing crew members with the highest determination.

 

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Forty-eight Vietnamese crew members from vessel Khôi Nguyên 18 have safely returned to shore and reunited with their families after being rescued by Vietnamese and Chinese authorities, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

Responding to a reporter’s question on the latest developments in the search and rescue operation, Hằng said the crew members arrived in the mainland safely on July 29 afternoon after being rescued from the accident.

She added that Vietnamese authorities have so far recovered the body of one victim. Search and rescue forces are continuing efforts to locate and rescue the remaining missing crew members with the highest determination.

According to the spokeswoman, in addition to Chinese rescue teams working closely with their Vietnamese counterparts at the scene, Philippine authorities have also participated in the operation.

“We highly appreciate the attention and active support provided by international friends in the ongoing search, rescue and relief efforts,” Hằng said. — VNA/VNS

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