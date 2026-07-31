Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian children strengthen friendship at cultural festival

HCM CITY — The eighth Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia Children's Festival concluded in HCM City on Thursday after three days of cultural exchanges, educational activities and experience sharing aimed at strengthening the traditional friendship among the three neighbouring countries.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Youth Union and Chairwoman of the municipal Children's Council Trịnh Thị Hiền Trân said the festival had given children from Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia many memorable experiences while helping them make new friends and learn more about the history, culture and people of each country.

She said the smiles, enthusiasm and friendships formed throughout the festival reflected the spirit of its theme "Friends' Embrace" and contributed to its success.

Trân expressed her belief that the event would further strengthen the friendship among children of the three countries. She encouraged participants to cherish and develop the friendships they had built during the festival and become young ambassadors contributing to the long-standing traditional solidarity and friendship between Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia.

The closing ceremony featured cultural performances showcasing the rich traditions of the three countries. Folk songs, traditional dances, a presentation of Cambodia's Sampeah greeting, and performances celebrating Vietnam-Laos friendship created a lively atmosphere while introducing distinctive cultural values and promoting closer connections among the young delegates.

The organising committee also presented commemorative gifts to participating delegations and recognised groups that actively took part in the festival's activities, honouring their spirit of friendship, exchange and cooperation.

Held from July 28 to 30, the festival brought together 120 child delegates from Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia, along with 100 children from HCM City.

During the event, participants visited the Rừng Sác Resistance Base historical relic site, toured the city on a double-decker night bus, enjoyed the Mơ Show art performance, explored traditional craft villages and the Vietnam Chocolate Museum – La Maison du Chocolat, and took part in various cultural and educational activities.

Through these activities, the festival helped deepen solidarity and friendship among the younger generations of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia while promoting HCM City as a cultural and tourism destination to international friends. — VNA/VNS