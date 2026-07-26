Sushi Tiger makes its move in Hà Nội

By Hamy Nguyễn

I am a sushi fan, but then again, who isn't? Conveyor-belt sushi is even harder to resist, adding a sense of anticipation to the meal as colourful plates glide past, each one tempting you to reach out for "just one more".

That said, I have always been rather picky about the format. Most conveyor-belt sushi restaurants I have tried in Hà Nội have felt entertaining enough, but the food rarely lived up to the experience. The fish lacked freshness, the rice was forgettable, or the menu leaned too heavily on sauces and toppings to make up for what was missing underneath.

That was precisely why Sushi Tiger caught my attention. Long before arriving in Hà Nội, the brand had already built a loyal following in Hồ Chí Minh City and earned a solid reputation among Japanese food enthusiasts. With expectations running high, I was curious to see whether Sushi Tiger could achieve what many conveyor-belt restaurants struggle to do: make diners return for the sushi itself, not just the spectacle of the moving belt.

And then comes the real question: did it actually deliver? Let’s just say: it did not just meet expectations, it nailed it.

With a menu that seems to stretch on forever, choosing where to start can be surprisingly difficult. To save you the trouble, here are the dishes I would put at the top of your list.

If there is one plate to order at Sushi Tiger, make it the Japanese fresh bluefin tuna set (VNĐ150,000). The set features three cuts of bluefin tuna arranged by fat content.

I recommend eating them in order, allowing the clean, lean flavour of Akami to gradually give way to the buttery richness of Chutoro before culminating in the luxurious melt-in-your-mouth texture of Otoro.

More than a lesson in tuna anatomy, the set highlights Sushi Tiger's confidence in serving quality fish with little to hide behind.

I am not usually a fan of flame-seared fish, but the flame-seared white fish set (VNĐ50,000) changed my mind. The torching is so subtle that the fish retains all of its freshness and delicate texture, while gaining a gentle smokiness that adds surprising depth. The result is a white fish that feels far more nuanced than its appearance suggests.

For the best experience, pair it with the yuzu soy sauce, whose citrusy brightness cuts through the richness beautifully.

Horse mackerel rarely gets the spotlight, which is a shame because it is often one of the most flavourful fish at a sushi counter. Here, the fillet of the oversized-cut horse mackerel (VNĐ30,000) is cut generously enough to drape over the rice, delivering a pleasant richness and a clean, briny sweetness in each bite. This may be the most underrated bite on the belt and quite possibly the best value, too.

Beyond the unagi cheese roll (VNĐ25,000), I would recommend exploring Sushi Tiger’s entire roll selection. They are generously sized, packed with fillings and sauces, and offer remarkable value for the price. The unagi roll stands out as my personal favourite, with smoky, sweet eel pairing surprisingly well with creamy cheese. A thin slice of crispy sweet potato on top adds an unexpected crunch, making each bite a little more interesting than the last.

For diners who struggle with menu commitment, the tiger sushi rice bowl (VNĐ98,000) is the answer. A colourful assortment of seafood sits atop seasoned sushi rice, delivering a little bit of everything in every spoonful. The freshness of the fish shines through, while the variety of textures keeps things from becoming repetitive.

The sweet potato pudding (VNĐ50,000) will surprise you in the best possible way. Silky smooth and almost custard-like, it combines the caramel notes of burnt sugar with the natural sweetness of Japanese sweet potato.

Rich enough to feel indulgent but light enough to finish comfortably, it strikes a rare balance that many desserts miss. I came for the sushi, but this was the dish I found myself thinking about on the way home.

All in all, Sushi Tiger doesn’t just add another conveyor-belt option to Hà Nội's Japanese dining scene, it actually raises the bar for what kaiten sushi can be. And if this is the direction it’s rolling in, Hà Nội diners might just find themselves coming back for more than just the novelty. VNS

SUSHI TIGER

Address: 1144 La Thành Street, Giảng Võ, Hà Nội

Prices: VNĐ5,000-600,000

Comment: comforting, cosy, flavourful and satisfying