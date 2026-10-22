Masan’s earnings more than double in Q3

HCM CITY — Masan Consumer Group has reported net profit after tax and minority interests (NPAT post-MI) of VNĐ3.67 trillion (US$141.2 million) for the third quarter ending September 30, its unaudited business results show.

For the year-to-date, its NPAT post-MI was VNĐ8 trillion, 3.1 times higher up.

The nine-month profits have already surpassed the revised base-case target for full-year 2026 of VNĐ10 trillion, and up 1.5 times last year’s figure.

MSN’s net revenues for Q3 2026 were VNĐ37 trillion, an increase of 74.7 per cent, driven by double-digit growth across its Consumer Operating System platforms and a big contribution from Masan High-Tech Materials after being bolstered by higher prices for ammonium paratungstate.

For the first nine months of 2026, net revenues were VNĐ89 trillion, up 52.7 per cent.

Key contributors to Masan’s overall growth included its member companies such as Masan Consumer (MCH), which recorded third-quarter revenues of VNĐ8.74 trillion, a 16.3 per cent increase, its fastest growth rate in the last three years.

The rapid growth was driven by product premiumisation, increased market share and new growth catalysts.

Masan MEATLife’s revenues for the third quarter were VNĐ2.65 trillion, up 11 per cent, with processed meat products recording high sales growth.

Profit before minority interests stood at VNĐ98 billion, representing a net profit margin of 3.7 per cent, compared to 4.2 per cent in the same period last year.

This was a result of MML’s increased spending on marketing and sales support to develop its core brands and products launched during the quarter.

In the retail segment, WinCommerce recorded Q3 sales of VNĐ12.78 trillion, up 21.2 per cent. Its profit pre-MI rose by 86 per cent to VNĐ325 billion.

These results were driven by like-for-like revenue growth, the expansion of a profitable store network and the benefits of operating leverage.

WCM opened a total of 345 new stores during Q3, taking its network to 5,486 points of sale.

Masan High-Tech Materials reported Q3 revenues of VNĐ14.56 trillion, a 7.1-fold increase. Its profit pre-MI was VNĐ2.1 trillion, a huge leap from the VNĐ5 billion in Q3 2025.

This performance was fuelled by higher production volumes and optimised operations, which allowed the company to capitalise on a favourable tungsten price environment.

Phúc Long Heritage had Q3 revenues of VNĐ589 billion, an increase of 14.2 per cent year-on-year, driven by growth in delivery channels, improved store performance, and a selective network expansion strategy. — BIZHUB/VNS