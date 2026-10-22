Techcombank wins Global Finance award for third year running

HÀ NỘI — Techcombank has been named Best Bank in Việt Nam 2026 by international financial magazine Global Finance for the third consecutive year, receiving the award at the World’s Best Banks Awards ceremony held alongside the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings at Dusit Thani Bangkok in Thailand on October 17.

Jens Lottner, CEO of Techcombank, attended the ceremony and accepted the award. The recognition marks the third consecutive year that the bank has achieved a hat-trick of Best Bank in Việt Nam titles from three international publications: Global Finance, Euromoney and FinanceAsia.

Global Finance’s World’s Best Banks Awards recognise leading banks in individual markets based on criteria including financial strength, operational performance, innovation and customer service.

In the 2026 rankings, Techcombank was the only Vietnamese financial institution recognised alongside leading Asian banks such as DBS Bank of Singapore, MUFG of Japan, Hana Bank of South Korea and ICBC of China.

The recognition comes as Techcombank continues to report strong financial performance. In the first nine months of 2026, the bank posted pre-tax profit of VNĐ28.9 trillion, up 23.7 per cent year-on-year. Third-quarter pre-tax profit reached VNĐ10.4 trillion, the highest quarterly figure in the bank’s history.

Revenue diversification contributed to the growth, with net fee and service income rising 40 per cent to VNĐ11.8 trillion. Non-interest income accounted for 26.2 per cent of total operating income.

The bank also maintained asset quality, with a non-performing loan ratio of approximately 1.26 per cent, while its capital adequacy ratio stood at 15 per cent.

The State Bank of Vietnam has recently approved an increase in Techcombank’s charter capital to VNĐ106.593 trillion, making it the Vietnamese bank with the largest charter capital. The increase is expected to strengthen its financial capacity and support further investment in technology, data and innovation, while expanding its ability to meet customers’ needs and finance economic growth.

Techcombank’s customer base also continued to expand. At the end of September 2026, the bank served 19.1 million customers, having added 1.8 million new individual customers during the first nine months of the year. Digital channels accounted for 65.3 per cent of these additions.

In the third quarter, Techcombank ranked first in the banking sector for Brand Equity Index (BEI), scoring 3.8, and recorded a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 98, the highest in the sector, according to the bank.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Lottner said the recognition reflected the bank’s consistent investment in technology, data and people to improve customer service.

“As Việt Nam enters a new phase of development, we are well positioned to continue driving innovation in the financial sector, broaden access to modern financial solutions and contribute to the long-term prosperity of people, businesses and the economy,” he said.

The latest award adds to Techcombank’s international recognition for its financial performance, technology investment and customer-focused strategy. — VNS